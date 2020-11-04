Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot after getting in engaged in May 2019

Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost 'Only Planned the Wedding for a Few Weeks': Source

When it came to planning her wedding, Scarlett Johansson wasted no time.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress, 35, recently married Saturday Night Live star and head writer, Colin Jost, 38 in an intimate ceremony at Johansson’s home in Palisades, N.Y.

"They only planned the wedding for a few weeks," says a source. "Just close friends and family attended."

For their big day, the couple also wanted to involve a charity and announced their wedding on the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels, a hunger-fighting organization they’ve long supported.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @-mealsonwheelsamerica," the Oct. 29 post read.

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The Marriage Story star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

"They wanted a quiet, private ceremony with their close friends and family, and they pulled it off," says another insider.

The marriage is the first for Jost, while Johansson has been married twice: to actor Ryan Reynolds from September 2008 to December 2010, as well as to Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares Rose Dorothy Dauriac.