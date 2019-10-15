Scarlett Johansson Says an All-Female Marvel Movie Would Be 'Explosive and Unstoppable'

Scarlett Johansson is on board for an all-female Marvel film!

The Jojo Rabbit actress, 34, spoke to Variety while promoting her new film about a possible Marvel film centered on just female superheroes.

Johansson, whose character Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame, said she was hoping for a film that would give a spotlight to the women of Marvel.

“I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character,” Johansson said. “But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable.”

She added, “So, yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them.”

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson George Pimentel/Getty

Johansson isn’t the only one hoping for it. Her Avengers costar Brie Larson told Variety last week that she and other Marvel stars had spoken to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about a possible all-female film.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,'” Larson revealed. “What that means, I have no idea.”

The Captain Marvel star continued, “You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

At the end of this year’s Avengers: Endgame, all the female Marvel superheroes — including Larson, Evangeline Lily, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson and Letitia Wright — united for a special moment during the movie’s final battle.

“It was just a great day,” Larson told Variety of filming the scene. “To get to be with all of those women for the day and you get this feeling of, like, almost a little bit of naughtiness because it’s a secret and none of us can talk about it — that it felt like we were a part of this like coven working together for this goal.”

Image zoom GP Images/Getty Images

“It was an opportunity for us to share and hang out,” Larson continued. “And as many people know, a lot of the time women aren’t working together. It’s kind of been this new breath of fresh air for us in our industry that there’s more female ensemble films, which has allowed us the opportunity to really communicate with one another. So we get so excited and feel so much energy when you get to be around your peers and share stories.”

Though Marvel and Feige have yet to confirm an all-women movie, the studio announced a new slate of upcoming female-centric films during San Diego Comic-Con in July.

During their presentation, Marvel announced that Johansson’s superhero Black Widow will get her own standalone movie, to be released in May 2020. The studio also announced Angelina Jolie‘s first Marvel role in The Eternals and revealed that Natalie Portman would play a female Thor in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.