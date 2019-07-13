Scarlett Johansson Says She and Adam Driver Were 'Brutally Screaming' at Each Other for New Film

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her upcoming film with Adam Driver.

The actress, 34, graces the cover of As If magazine’s latest issue and spoke about the untitled Noah Baumbach film in which she and Driver, 35, play Nicole and Charlie, a couple in the middle of a divorce who struggle with their anger toward each other.

“I did a job with Adam Driver recently which is coming out later this year,” she said via Entertainment Tonight Canada. “We spent two entire days screaming at each other, brutally screaming and fighting for two full days.”

“It was exhausting, but if I didn’t have as strong an actor as Adam to take all the stuff I was giving him I would have been lost,” Johansson said. “For me, working with other actors is a really important part of what I do … it’s everything.”

Johansson’s new film is one of her first after wrapping up her arc as Black Widow in this year’s Avengers: Endgame. While the actress is set to star in a solo Black Widow film, it’s unclear how that project will tell the story of the master assassin and spy as she was killed off in Endgame.

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver Dan MacMedan/Getty; Michael Loccisano/WireImage

The actress is also working on Sing 2 and Jojo Rabbit, a war drama in which a young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

RELATED: Inside Scarlett Johansson’s Bond with Fiancé Colin Jost: She Loves His ‘Sarcasm and Wit’

In May, Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed to the Associated Press she was engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost after two years of dating.

A source told PEOPLE that month the engaged couple their similar senses of humor made their romance work.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the insider said. “They share a love of acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”

RELATED VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson ‘Can’t Unsee’ Throwback Photo of Boyfriend Colin Jost with a Beard: ‘Wow’

The two made their public debut as a couple in November 2017, and Jost recently accompanied the actress to the Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April.

“She was ready for another commitment,” a source previously told PEOPLE of their engagement. “Both are driven and brilliant in their work, and they respect each other. It is a great match.”

This will be the first marriage for Jost, and the third for Johansson, who shares 4-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Their divorce was finalized in September 2017.

The star was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.