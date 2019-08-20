Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver Navigate a Devastating Divorce in Marriage Story Trailers

Fans eagerly waiting for Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver‘s next film are in for a treat.

Netflix released not one, but two first-look trailers for its upcoming Marriage Story, starring Johansson, 34, and Driver, 35, as a couple taking stock of their relationship while going through a heartbreaking divorce.

And just like in every fight where there are two sides to every argument, the trailers offer mirror perspectives on the relationship, each narrated by one side of the couple.

Both trailers feature Driver and Johansson stating the things they love most about the other as scenes from their marriage and their life as parents to their little boy play.

“What I love about Nicole: She’s a great dancer, infectious,” Driver’s Charlie starts. “She’s a mother who plays — really plays. She gives great presents. She’s competitive. She knows when to push me and when to leave me alone.”

The second shows some of the same images as Johansson’s Nicole takes a turn saying what she loves about Charlie.

“He loves being a dad. It’s almost annoying how much he likes it,” Nicole starts. “He cries easily in movies. He’s very competitive. He’s very clear about what he wants. He’s a great dresser. Never looks embarrassing, which is hard for a man. He takes all of my moods steadily, he doesn’t make me feel bad about them. He rarely gets defeated, which I feel like I always do.”

Both trailers end with the same scenes: Driver and Johansson looking solemn in a courthouse before switching to the two sitting on opposite sides of a living room.

“I thought we should talk,” Johansson’s Nicole says.

“Okay,” Driver’s Charlie answers as the two look at each other in silence.

“I don’t know how to start,” Charlie finally says as the trailers ends.

The movie, directed by Noah Baumbach (Margot at the Wedding), also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta.

Marriage Story, an Oscar hopeful, is set to hit Netflix and select theaters this fall.