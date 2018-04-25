Scarlett Johansson Accidentally Flashed a Man on a Plane! 'My Entire Vagina Was Out'

Talk about an awkward encounter.

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, where they played a game to test just how well they truly know each other. Dave Bautista, Danai Gurira, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo were put in the hot seat.

And while they proved to be a pretty close-knit group, none are quite as close as Johansson, 33, and a random passenger she met on a plane.

To start, Kimmel said, “This Avenger flashed a stranger in an airplane bathroom.”

The stars’ answers were mixed, with only Bautista correctly guessing Johansson.

“It was unintentional, though!” the actress said. “Obviously!”

“I was using the bathroom in the plane, as one does, and I guess I didn’t lock the door. It happens, occasionally. I don’t know, I thought I did,” she recalled. “I went to grab the toilet paper and my entire vagina was splayed out.”

Scarlett Johansson Neilson Barnard/Getty

She said things got even more uncomfortable when the person opened the door and immediately recognized her.

“The guy opens the door, he looks down, and he’s like, ‘Uh…oh! Oh!’ I was like, ‘Close the f——- door!”‘

RELATED VIDEO: Avengers Assemble! Chris Pratt, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. & More Attend ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

Matters got even worse when she then had to return to her seat.

“It was before the plane took off. I had to open the door and walk past the entire cabin of people that all just heard me [scream],” she said. “And then they were like, ‘Oh, it was Scarlett who was [screaming] and it was her vagina!'”

Unable to resist, Kimmel joked that the game was “off to a flying start.”

Watch the above clip to find out more embarrassing and shocking facts about the Avengers cast.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.