Scarlett Johansson Lands $15 Million for Black Widow, Matching Some Male Marvel Costars: Report

Black Widow is joining the ranks of Captain America and Thor as one of the highest-paid superheroes.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson, 33, will earn $15 million for her upcoming Marvel movie about the Russian spy — the same paycheck that Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth got for Avengers: Infinity Wars and each of their standalone flicks.

While Marvel studios disputed the accuracy of the numbers to THR, the outlet said they were confirmed by “multiple knowledgeable sources.”

Scarlett Johansson Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr. was only paid $500,000 for the first Iron Man, and more recently, Chadwick Boseman earned $2 million for Black Panther. In general, the Marvel movies are so successful that talent often makes additional bonuses.

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow Jay Maidment/Marvel/Walt Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Playing Natalia Alianovna Romanova isn’t the only thing keeping the actress busy. She recently starred in a PSA encouraging young people to register to vote, and her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost appears to be getting more serious.

Scarlett Johansson Charley Gallay/Getty

The couple was first romantically linked in May 2017 and made their red carpet debut in April at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere. Two weeks later, Jost confirmed that Johansson is his girlfriend during Weekend Update, after she reprised her impression of Ivanka Trump in the episode’s cold open.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Also in May, Jost and Johansson attended the Met Gala together for the first time. And at the 2017 Emmy Awards, Jost, 36, opened up about his romance with the mother of one. “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky… It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”