Scarlett Johansson Says Colin Jost's Grandmother, 103, 'Gives Me a Lot of Hope' During Pandemic

Scarlett Johansson is getting hope from a sweet source of inspiration.

The two-time Oscar nominee, 35, is one of the featured talents in PEOPLE's annual Beautiful Issue. In her interview, she reveals how she found some much-needed perspective on the current coronavirus pandemic from a soon-to-be family member related to fiancé Colin Jost.

"Colin's 103-year-old grandmother Barbara, who lived through the flu pandemic of 1918, recently said, 'First the Spanish flu and now this?!'" says Johansson. "She gives me a lot of hope."

The Marvel star, whose Black Widow film was set to debut on May 1 before the disease broke out across the globe, got engaged to Jost, 37, last year after making their public debut as a couple in November 2017.

Since then, Jost and Johansson have often been seen out and about together with Johansson’s daughter, Rose, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The two were married from 2014 to 2017.

In March, Johansson gushed to PEOPLE about looking forward to seeing her daughter "in a flower girl dress" at her upcoming wedding to the Saturday Night Live writer and personality.

In the midst of planning their wedding, the Avengers: Endgame actress has remained conscious about environmental issues like food waste at big events since it’s "such a huge problem."

Teaching things like how to reduce food waste and be more cognizant is something the actress is trying to pass on to her daughter, who is still too young to fully grasp why environmental factors affect everyone.

"It’s hard, especially because my daughter is only 5, so her world is so small. I think reminding her of how other people live and how her actions impact others is where to begin," Johansson said. "Kids are aware of their own waste now and how to conserve and recycle. She sometimes will say things like, ‘We can’t use plastic straws.’ I didn’t even teach her that!"

Black Widow's new release date is Nov. 6.