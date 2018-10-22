11 of the Most Terrifying Movie Trailers of All Time 

Nothing can make the horrors of your life feel trivial quite like a good slice-and-dice horror movie. So to celebrate Halloween, we rounded up some of the scariest film trailers ever made. It’s all of the terror in almost none of the time!

1. Truth or Dare (2018)

The Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey-fronted horror film will convince you to never want to play a game of Truth or Dare, ever again. Truth or Dare follows a group of friends who must continue playing the game or they die. Also, the freaky, overly curved smiles are enough to give you endless nightmares.

2. It (2017)

Don’t have a fear of clowns? Well — you do now. The trailer for the hit adaptation of Stephen King‘s tale of childhood terror caused an Internet frenzy when it first dropped. Garnering 197 million views during its first 24 hours online, It smashed the record for first-day trailer views. The film’s full dose of nightmare fuel became a box office hit that September.

3. The Exorcist (1973)

Simple, yet incredibly haunting, the original theatrical trailer for the possession classic features snapshot glimpses of poor little Regan and the demon that takes over her life. While the images themselves are unsettling, it’s the trailer’s soundtrack that truly pushes it into disturbing — and legendary — territory.

4. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2003)

The unforgettable shots of creatures from “The Further,” plus that creepy song (FYI — it’s Tiny Tim’s “Tip Toe Through the Tulips” and it will haunt your dreams), plus “he’s got your baby,” plus that spine-chilling musical kicker pushes the Insidious: Chapter 2 trailer even past the original’s teasers.

5. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Nothing about this is okay. Not one thing. More than 40 years later, the raw, violent and supposedly “real” look at the Sawyer clan’s particular brand of carnage still has us frightfully yet eagerly begging for more.

6. Paranormal Activity (2007)

The found footage-style flick effectively amped up buzz with clips of terrified audiences taking it all in (and being scared out of their seats, literally). If crowds freaking out in night vision aren’t enough to give you the creeps, the sneak peeks at Katie and Micah’s home-brewed horror will ensure you never feel safe in your bed again.

7. Goodnight Mommy (2014)

There is something just so … unnerving about the trailer for this German horrorfest, which follows twin boys who are dealing with their mother’s strange post-surgery behavior. Perhaps it’s the mom’s hauntingly, uh, faceless face, perhaps it’s the eerie music, perhaps it’s the fact that she MUNCHES DOWN A LIVE BUG. Who can say, really?

8. The Strangers (2008)

No one likes to imagine uninvited guests showing up, particularly when said guests are sporting creepy homemade masks and leaving ominous messages all over the place. Everyone’s worst nightmare feels all too real in this slasher flick’s unforgettable trailer.

9. The Conjuring (2008)

No, we would not like to play “the clap game.” Ever.

10. Alien (1979)

The Alien trailer manages to send our space anxieties into hyperdrive without even showing the big bad guy. The frantic music gets our hearts pounding and then that ending tagline — “In space no one can hear you scream” — immediately has us nope-ing out of our astronaut fantasies.

11. Sinister (2012)

Getting the image of Sinister villain Bughuul out of your head is no easy task — but go ahead, press play. You’re in for a side serving of creepy kids and jump scares as well.