Scarface is coming back to the screen in a new take on the violent immigrant story

Scarface Reboot in Works from Call Me By Your Name Director and the Coen Brothers

Scarface is back.

The epic — and very violent — immigrant tale that hit the big screen in 1932 and 1983 is being told yet again in a new adaptation from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, Variety reports. Joel and Ethan Coen are also on board to write the screenplay, drawing from some earlier drafts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The story, which is loosely based on the life of infamous gangster Al Capone, will take place in Los Angeles this time and follow a reimagining of the plot. Both Scarface films have centered on an immigrant landing in America and rising through the ranks of violent gangs and drug rings.

The 1983 version starred Al Pacino in the lead role of Tony Montana, with Michelle Pfeiffer playing his love interest Elvira. The movie ends in an epic scene in which Montana faces off against a number of assassins with a machine gun and yells the famous line, "Say hello to my little friend!"

WATCH: Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet Discuss Their Characters' Love in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Guadagnino last hit the screen with 2018's Suspiria starring Dakota Johnson, the same year he earned an Oscar nomination for 2017's Call Me By Your Name.

Though the movie was a big hit and turned Timothée Chalamet into an A-List actor, star Armie Hammer said last year that the story will likely not be getting a sequels, despite reports.

Call Me By Your Name follows the sexual awakening of 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet) with his father’s graduate assistant Oliver (Hammer).

“Timmy’s out! I’m not sure why. Timmy said the only way he’d do it is if they paid him $15 million,” Hammer, 33, joked to Vulture previously.

As the actor poked fun at his 24-year-old costar he shared there had been “really loose conversations” about a sequel, although none have panned out.

“I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them,” Hammer said.