Geno Silva died at 72 from a form of dementia, his family announced

Scarface Actor Geno Silva, Who Played the Assassin Who Takes Down Tony Montana, Dies at 72

Geno Silva, who played the iconic assassin The Skull in Brian De Palma's Scarface, has died. He was 72.

Silva died on May 9 of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia, his family announced. He died at his home in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Survived by wife, Pamela, daughter Lucia, grandchildren Eva and Levon and sister Elizabeth, his family has asked for donations in his memory to be made to the The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia.

An Albuquerque, New Mexico native, Silva enjoyed a four-decade career in the industry. His most memorable role came in the 1983 classic, in which his silent assassin never speaks a word and expertly kills Al Pacino's Tony Montana in the movie's epic final scene. The Skull appears behind Tony as he takes several bullets, delivering the final blow and pushing him over the ornate balcony and into the fountain.

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer Opens Up To 'Interview Magazine' About Her Childhood, Her Fear Of Being A Fraud & 'Scarface'

Aside from Scarface, Silva also appeared in several critically-acclaimed movies like 2001's Mulholland Drive. Silva starred opposite Naomi Watts in the David Lynch-directed film.

He also worked with director Steven Spielberg in 1997's Amistad and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, as well as director F. Gary Gray in 2003's A Man Apart.

Silva had several TV credits to his name, and also starred in the 1994 stage production of The Merchant of Venice with Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz.