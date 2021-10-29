Saweetie recreated Halle Berry's Catwoman costume in a new video that included a cameo from the Oscar-winning actress

Saweetie Recreates Halle Berry's Catwoman Costume for Halloween — with Help from the Actress Herself!

Saweetie is showcasing her Catwoman costume for Halloween— and it's got Halle Berry's stamp of approval!

In a video shared by both Sawetie and Berry on Friday, the singer strutted across a rooftop in a Catwoman outfit that was a dead-ringer for the one the actress wears in the movie.

"Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it 🤷🏽‍♀️💅🏽 @halleberry," Saweetie, 28, wrote in the caption.

In her own post, Berry, 55, wrote, "There's enough room for more than one Catwoman 💅🏽 @saweetie #IKDR."

The video begins with a voiceover by Berry, who says, "You see sometimes I'm good, but sometimes I'm bad, but only as bad as I wanna be."

Berry then comes out onto the rooftop, telling Saweetie, "What the hell is going on here?"

"I'm just trying to get out here and get these coins," the rapper replies.

After an "intense stare down," Berry says, "I know that's right," quoting Saweetie's famous catchphrase.

"And never, ever wrong," Saweetie cheekily says before walking off.

The video comes just four days after Berry referenced her 2004 film — which is now available to stream on HBO Max — on Twitter, jokingly asking on the platform, "I'm seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago."

Berry made the post after a fan wrote, "I'm sorry but Halle Berry ate her Catwoman role up, idk why ppl hate that movies, it's camp. I love it."

HALLE BERRY stars as Catwoman Credit: Getty; Warner Bros.

When the movie first hit theaters years ago, it was panned by critics as "tired and dated," with The Hollywood Reporter writing, "the scripted dialogue makes you long for a mute button." It currently holds at 9 percent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Berry even won a Razzie Award — which is given out to the year's worst performances and projects in an annual satirical ceremony — for her work on Catwoman, which also starred Sharon Stone, Benjamin Bratt and Frances Conroy.

In an acceptance speech she delivered at the 2005 Razzie ceremony, Berry thanked Warner Bros. for "putting me in this piece-of-sh--, God-awful movie" while clutching her Razzie in one hand and her 2002 Monster's Ball Oscar in the other.

When asked by Variety earlier this month if she would ever reprise her role as Catwoman, Berry told the outlet, "Probably not," adding, "I think I'm good."

The actress previously joked that her Catwoman character deserved a second chance after the overwhelmingly negative initial reaction to the film.

"Each story builds on the next. It's like that old saying goes: behind every Black Panther is a great Black Catwoman!" she said while presenting an award at the 2018 the GLAAD Media Awards.