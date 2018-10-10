Save the Bees! Jennifer Garner Tells Jimmy Kimmel That 'Everyone Should Have a Hive'

Jennifer Garner has a hive of bees, and she thinks you should get one too.

“We had a book about beekeeping and then my daughter just got really into it,” the actress, 47, said on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I thought, ‘Why can’t we have bees?’ Bees are in trouble. Everyone should have a hive of bees.”

“No, not everyone,” Kimmel, 50, responded. “What if you live in an apartment in New York City?”

“Duh, you put them on the roof. It’s the cool thing to do.” Garner joked.

The Camping actress, who also co-founded the organic baby food company One Upon a Farm, has previously showed off her beekeeping skills on social media.

“Thank you, bees, for getting busy #honeyporn #nsfw #ohhhyeahhh #iwashedmyhandsfiftytimes #soyouthinkyoucanfarm,” she captioned an Instagram video of her making honey set to the song “Oh Yeah” by Yello.

Last Thursday, Garner finalized her divorce with Ben Affleck, three years after the couple separated. Affleck, 46, and Garner began dating in 2004 and married in 2005 before filing for divorce in April 2017.

Garner did not discuss her divorce with Affleck on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, though the couple has a long history with the late night host. According to a 2016 PeopleTV interview, the viral video ‘I’m F***ing Ben Affleck’ was Garner’s idea.

“Jennifer Garner came up with the idea,” Kimmel told PEOPLE. “She thought it would be funny, and was talking to Harrison Ford about it at a dinner, and Harrison Ford was tickled by the idea, and said, ‘I want to be in that.’ When Harrison Ford said he wanted to be in it, we decided to make it more “We are the World” and the rest is internet history.”

Camping premieres Oct. 14 on HBO.