Robert De Niro Tracks Down an Ex-Addict Vigilante in Tense Trailer for 'Savage Salvation'

Savage Salvation is in theaters and on digital Dec. 2

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 01:25 PM

Robert De Niro has a morally complex battle to wage in Savage Salvation.

In the official trailer for the upcoming thriller, released Thursday, De Niro stars as Sheriff Church. According to an official synopsis, Church and Detective Zeppelin "strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents' only two interests are the church or oxycodone."

"Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald) want a fresh start," the synopsis continues. "They decide to have a family together and get clean, with the support of Peter, Ruby's brother-in-law (John Malkovich)."

"However, Shelby discovers his beloved Ruby dead on their porch before she could fulfill her final wish: to be baptized in the river and washed away from her past sins," the synopsis adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jack Huston Savage Salvation Trailer
Jack Huston in Savage Salvation (2022). The Avenue Film/YouTube

Shelby soon turns the blame onto those who gave his fiancée the drugs, leveraging a "fiery rage" to "embark on a vengeful killing spree to right all the wrong done to Ruby by every link in the drug dealing chain."

"Armed with nothing but adrenaline and a nail gun, Shelby picks off dealers and junkies one by one until he gets to the top," according to the synopsis.

Along with Zeppelin, Church "must race against the clock to put an end to Shelby's vigilante justice before his fight with the crime lord Coyote (Quavo) turns the entire town into a bloodbath," the synopsis concludes.

Robert De Niro Savage Salvation Trailer
Robert De Niro in Savage Salvation (2022). The Avenue Film/YouTube

The new trailer comes on the heels of De Niro's film Amsterdam, an original crime story set in the 1930s involving three close friends who must prove their innocence about getting caught up in the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Along De Niro, 79, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Zoë Saldana, Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy are among the A-listers starring. The film is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, who also helmed Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Next up for De Niro? The two-time Oscar winner is set to play two parts in the upcoming crime drama Wise Guys, from director Barry Levinson. The film will feature De Niro as warring 20th century Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, per The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline.

Savage Salvation is in theaters and on digital Dec. 2.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Margot Robbie attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Margot Robbie Explains Why a Police Officer Was the One to Call 'Wrap' on the Set of 'Amsterdam'
christian bale, Sibi Blazic
Christian Bale and Wife Have Date Night at World Premiere of 'Amsterdam' in N.Y.C.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in 20th Century Studios' AMSTERDAM.
See Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington in Trailer for Crime Movie 'Amsterdam'
Taylor Swift attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Taylor Swift Was Turned Down for Role in 'Twilight: New Moon': 'I Kick Myself for It' Director Admits
Taylor Swift Makes Cameo in Amsterdam Trailer
Watch Taylor Swift's Cameo in the New Trailer for David O. Russell's Murder Mystery 'Amsterdam'
Aubrey Plaza, Robert De Niro
Aubrey Plaza Recalls Leaving Robert De Niro a 'Little Freaked Out' on ''Dirty Grandpa' ' Set
Falling For Christmas. (L to R) Chord Overstreet as Jake, Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.
Lindsay Lohan Plays a Spoiled Heiress with Amnesia in 'Falling for Christmas' First Trailer
Exclusive trailer debut for I'm Totally Fine with Jillian Bell
See Jillian Bell and Natalie Morales in Trailer for Otherworldly Comedy 'I'm Totally Fine'
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
Jennifer Lawrence - Causeway Apple TV
Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Emotional First Trailer for 'Causeway'
STARS AT NOON (L-R) Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley
Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley Have Steamy Chemistry in 'Stars at Noon' Trailer : Watch
Robert De Niro attends 2022 ReelAbilities Film Festival Opening Night at IAC Building on April 07, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro to Play Dual Roles in Crime Drama 'Wise Guys' from Director Barry Levinson: Reports
The Policeman Movie - CR: Amazon Studios
Harry Styles Finds an All-Consuming Love in 'My Policeman' Trailer
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern Star in The Son First Trailer
See Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Anthony Hopkins in Dramatic First Trailer for 'The Son'
Robert De Niro, James Caan, Al Pacino
James Caan Honored by 'Godfather' Costars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and More: 'Gonna Miss Him'