Robert De Niro has a morally complex battle to wage in Savage Salvation.

In the official trailer for the upcoming thriller, released Thursday, De Niro stars as Sheriff Church. According to an official synopsis, Church and Detective Zeppelin "strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents' only two interests are the church or oxycodone."

"Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald) want a fresh start," the synopsis continues. "They decide to have a family together and get clean, with the support of Peter, Ruby's brother-in-law (John Malkovich)."

"However, Shelby discovers his beloved Ruby dead on their porch before she could fulfill her final wish: to be baptized in the river and washed away from her past sins," the synopsis adds.

Jack Huston in Savage Salvation (2022). The Avenue Film/YouTube

Shelby soon turns the blame onto those who gave his fiancée the drugs, leveraging a "fiery rage" to "embark on a vengeful killing spree to right all the wrong done to Ruby by every link in the drug dealing chain."

"Armed with nothing but adrenaline and a nail gun, Shelby picks off dealers and junkies one by one until he gets to the top," according to the synopsis.

Along with Zeppelin, Church "must race against the clock to put an end to Shelby's vigilante justice before his fight with the crime lord Coyote (Quavo) turns the entire town into a bloodbath," the synopsis concludes.

Robert De Niro in Savage Salvation (2022). The Avenue Film/YouTube

The new trailer comes on the heels of De Niro's film Amsterdam, an original crime story set in the 1930s involving three close friends who must prove their innocence about getting caught up in the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Along De Niro, 79, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Zoë Saldana, Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy are among the A-listers starring. The film is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, who also helmed Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Next up for De Niro? The two-time Oscar winner is set to play two parts in the upcoming crime drama Wise Guys, from director Barry Levinson. The film will feature De Niro as warring 20th century Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, per The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline.

Savage Salvation is in theaters and on digital Dec. 2.