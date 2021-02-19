Sasha Calle Cast as DC Universe's First-Ever Latina Supergirl: Watch Her Emotional Reaction

Sasha Calle will be suiting up as Supergirl for Andy Muschietti's The Flash

Sasha Calle is DC's new Supergirl!

The Young and the Restless actress is set to become the first Latina to take on the role when she stars as Supergirl in the upcoming movie The Flash. The DC movie, set to come out in 2022, will follow Ezra Miller's Barry Allen/Flash, who was first introduced in 2017's Justice League.

In 2020, the actress earned a nomination at the Daytime Emmys in the outstanding young performer in a drama series category for her work in The Young and the Restless.

Calle, 22, learned she scored the role on a call with director Andy Muschietti (It), who posted the emotional exchange on his Instagram.

The call begins with the Argentina-born Muschietti, 47, and Calle, a Boston-born Colombian actress, greeting each other in Spanish before Muschietti tells her he has a couple more questions while they figure out if she's right for the role.

After Calle is confused when Muschietti asks if she can fly, the director asks if she wants to and then pulls out a Supergirl costume, prompting Calle to start crying as he says, "You're Supergirl."

Muschietti sweetly congratulates the actress as she continues crying and later admits, "Little me would be like, 'No way!'"

Muschietti revealed to Deadline that he screened over 400 auditions for the part before settling on Calle.

"The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role," he said.

The last actress to play Supergirl is Melissa Benoist, who stars as Kara Zor-el for The CW's Supergirl. The show is set to end with its sixth season this year.

It was previously announced that Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman for the movie, alongside Michael Keaton doing the same from his 1989 film. This potentially sets up a multiverse plot line, similar to the one the Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving into in the next phase of movies.