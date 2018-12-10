Sarah Silverman Responds to Nick Cannon Sharing an Old Tweet Where She Used Homophobic Language

Sarah Silverman is addressing Nick Cannon‘s resurfacing of a past tweet of hers which he accused of being homophobic.

In an attempt to defend Kevin Hart, who stepped down from hosting the Academy Awards following a backlash over his past homophobic comments, Cannon shared old tweets from Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler that he says also used homophobic language.

In response, Silverman, 48, shared a thread on Twitter by Greg Hogben, an LGBT and women’s rights advocate, who gave an explanation of why Silverman and other female comedians comments on gay culture weren’t homophobic.

“There’s been a trend of LGBT allies being accused of homophobia recently. Mostly it’s jokes about Trump/Putin relationship,” Hogben tweeted.

He continued, “The thing is, a lot of gay guys didn’t take offence [sic] to these comments, because we didn’t feel the violence or malicious intent behind it. Because we knew they were jokes. Because we knew these people were LGBT allies.”

Hogben explained he and others in the gay community had “actually PAID to see comediennes like Joan Rivers or Lisa Lampanelli make jokes that involved gay men. And we laughed at them, because we knew they were jokes.”

He went on to share the background of advocacy that Silverman, Schumer and Handler had been involved in before the jokes were made.

We also knew the history and backgrounds of these women. They used their massive platforms to help us long before marriage equality. And continue to do so. To use your examples of Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer… pic.twitter.com/k5qD1qUFtg — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) December 9, 2018

“We also knew the history and backgrounds of these women. They used their massive platforms to help us long before marriage equality,” he wrote. “And continue to do so. To use your examples of Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer…”

“I can’t say the same for Kevin Hart. I can’t find a history of helping at risk LGBT youth,” he continued. “To be honest, his tweets and his stand-up gig saying he’d ‘do anything not to have a gay son,’ made me bristle. In short, it *felt malicious.”

He added, “I appreciate Kevin Hart’s apology and think it’s great that he’s ‘evolved and grown,’ but I don’t think there’s much of a comparison in your tweet.

So while I understand your attempt to “both sides” this issue, I hope you can see why some gay men don’t see it the same. — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) December 9, 2018

“So while I understand your attempt to ‘both sides’ this issue, I hope you can see why some gay men don’t see it the same.”

Cannon resurfaced a 2010 tweet from Silverman — who recently said she cringes at “material I did 10 years ago” — where she wrote, “I dont mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette’s a f—.”

“And I f— love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️,” he wrote alongside the tweet, referring to the movie Ralph Breaks the Internet. He included an emoji of a black man and the mars symbol, which is used to signify the male sex.

Speaking about her past mistakes, Silverman recently told The Guardian, “All I can do is learn from it, be changed forever by it, and do what I can to make it right going forward.”

In an interview with Variety published in November, Silverman also addressed the fact that she doesn’t mind holding herself accountable to her past remarks.

“I feel like unless you can admit to those things, you can’t be changed by them and you can’t even forgive yourself for them,” she shared.

Reps for Schumer, Silverman and Handler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about Cannon’s tweets.

Cannon was supportive of a video Hart posted after the backlash had begun, where the Night School star shared he wouldn’t be apologizing for his remarks because he already “addressed this several times.”

“We with you regardless!!!” Cannon wrote, commenting on Hart’s Instagram video. “You know how we feel about people trying to control us anyway!!”

Hart did eventually go on to apologize.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted shortly after he shared he would be stepping down from hosting the Oscars.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” Hart added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”