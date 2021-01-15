Sarah Paulson Shares Sweet Message to ‘Beautiful’ Girlfriend Holland Taylor on Her 78th Birthday

“You are, quite simply – everything to me,” the Ratched star wrote to her partner of five years

Sarah Paulson shared a loving birthday message to her girlfriend Holland Taylor for her 78th birthday!

The American Horror Story star, 46, couldn't help but gush over Taylor in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paulson posted a candid black-and-white photo of the Legally Blonde star putting on shoes while looking up at the camera.

"All roads lead me to this face, those eyes, that soul. You are, quite simply- everything to me," the Ratched star began the birthday message. "Here's looking at you, kid. Today. Tomorrow. Always."

Paulson added, "(If you don't like this picture, you are an idiot, so don't get mad when you see it. I even made it black and white since you prefer it. So shhhhhh. It's a perfect picture of a perfect person) HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING."

"S P E E C H L E S S !!!" Taylor commented.

Paulson also shared several sweet photos of Taylor on her Instagram. In one picture captioned "I love you," the AHS actress gave Holland a kiss on the cheek.

Another photo was just of Taylor, which Paulson captioned, "Tell me who is more beautiful than this person. Fight me."

The pair have been dating since 2015 and it all started when Taylor slid into Paulson's DMs.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2019, Paulson revealed that she and Taylor's friendship later turned romantic because of interactions that they had on Twitter.

"It's a long story. We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else and she was too," Paulson explained. "We were doing a thing at [actress] Martha Plimpton's house. It was for an organization that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it."

"We sort of breezed by each other and then started following each other on Twitter … and then—" she said, revealing how their conversation went private.

Like many couples, the Paulson and Taylor weren't prepared to spend as much time together as they do now as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Paulson Says She Feels Her Best Without Makeup: 'I Recognize That Lady in the Mirror'

However, their relationship remains as strong as ever.

"Both of us normally have to travel for work, have constantly been filming, always leaving a bag halfway packed in the foyer at our house," Taylor told PEOPLE in August.