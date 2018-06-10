Sarah Paulson Says Her Relationship with Holland Taylor, 75, Isn't About 'Mommy Issues'

Sarah Paulson has a theory on why some people have had a critical reaction to her relationship with Holland Taylor.

“People look at me and Holland and say, ‘Mommy issues,’ but I parent her as much as she parents me, so that’s not it,” the Ocean’s 8 star, 43, said during an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I think a lot of people have a stunted way of looking at older people, it’s a way of distancing themselves from something that they think will not happen to them,” she continued, adding, “I have the good fortune of being with someone who is older and wiser than I am.”

During the interview, Paulson also opened up about how her admiration of Taylor, 75, was nothing new, explaining how she thought Taylor was “the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen” after they met for the first time 12 years ago at a dinner party.

Opening up about her decision to freeze her eggs, Paulson admitted she wasn’t “entirely confident” with making a definitive decision to have or not have children.

“I love kids,” she told The Sunday Times. “But I’m very impulsive and I was afraid that I would have children and then regret it. But that’s not something I feel entirely confident about either, because I might regret not having them, too. So I froze my eggs, just in case.”

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at Paulson’s June interview with Modern Luxury, Paulson opened up about how the pair began dating.

A few years after meeting each other at the party, their paths crossed again, at which point they followed each other on Twitter, exchanged direct messages and decided to go out for dinner — and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Despite what some people might think about their relationship, Paulson doesn’t think there’s anything “strange” about “loving the most spectacular person on the planet.”

“That’s their problem,” she added. “I’m doing just fine.”