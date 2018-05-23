Sarah Paulson Says She Peed Herself 'a Tiny Little' When She Met Her Ocean's 8 Costar Rihanna

Sarah Paulson worked with an all-star cast of award winning A-list actresses on Ocean’s 8, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, and Mindy Kaling.

But one celeb had the 43-year-old Emmy winner geeking out more than the rest: Rihanna.

During a stop on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paulson revealed that she freaked out over meeting the Barbadian singer — even joking that she peed herself when they finally were introduced.

“I wanted to be cool around her,” Paulson said. “I wish I’d worn a diaper when I met her cause I sort of [peed]. Just like a tiny little! Just like a little squirt.”

Sarah Paulson and Rihanna

The duality of having Rihanna and Blanchett on set left Paulson wavering between two worlds, she added.

“It kind of puts you in a tiny bit of a, you don’t know what line to straddle,” Paulson said. “You have ‘Bitch Better Have my Money’ and then you’ve got Shakespeares-R-Us on the other side with Cate. Like, ‘Oh, are you reading Theroux? I should probably read Theroux too.’ ”

Sarah Paulson, Sandra Bullock and Rihanna filming Ocean's 8

This isn’t the first time Paulson has gushed about working with Rihanna.

Earlier this month, she swung by The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she admitted that she’s not yet sure exactly how close she and Rihanna are despite the fact that they sometimes text.

“I think we’re friends,” she joked.

The cast of Ocean's 8

Paulson also added that it was “a sort of a daily struggle to not embarrass” herself on the set of Ocean’s 8

“Every time I looked at [Rihanna] I was like, ‘Work, work, work, work, work,’ ” Paulson said, singing the chorus of Rihanna’s 2016 song of the same name. “It was just like… it was not good. And I’m not a singer. And it’s deeply nerdy. [Sandra Bullock] would just constantly look at me and be like, ‘Hey, just dial it down. Just stop.’ And I’d be like, ‘What? I got to just do it.’ ”

To make up for it, Paulson started singing her own songs to Rihanna — with made up melodies and lyrics too.

Rihanna… didn’t love that. “[She’d be] like, ‘No, Paulson. I really need you to stop singing,’ ” Paulson recalled. “She thought my lyrics weren’t so bad but my melody was terrible. And she gives great side-eye so the minute she does it, you’re like, ‘I’m really sorry.’ ”

Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling

Jokes aside, staring in Ocean’s 8 with an all-female cast — including rapper and comedian Awkwafina — was a dream come true for many of its stars, including Hathaway.

“I’ve been really lucky, I’ve been able to work with a lot of great women but there’s usually just one or two of us,” the Oscar winner, 35, said at a New York City press conference for the upcoming film on Tuesday. “The idea that we could all bring all of the experiences we’ve ever had and bring it into this shared pool — and all then collectively become better because we’re all just together.”

“One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and feeling like I was with people that I was so proud to be amongst — while having the best time of my life, just learning, and enjoying the view,” she added. “It was incredible.”

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters June 8.