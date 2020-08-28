Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Share a Sweet Moment in a Rare Outing Together

The couple enjoyed an afternoon of shopping along Melrose Place in West Hollywood

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are happy in love.

The two actresses enjoyed an afternoon of shopping together along Melrose Place in West Hollywood, where the American Horror Story star, 45, cozied up to her 77-year-old girlfriend.

During the rare public outing, the couple — who have been together for five years — was snapped standing closely by one another before Holland was photographed sharing a tender moment with her partner in another, placing her hand gently upon her face.

The pair opted to keep their outfits for the day causal, with Paulson sporting a baggy sweatshirt and oversized black pants as Taylor wore a pair of white striped pants and a white button-down shirt. They each also donned stylish face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Taylor spoke exclusively with PEOPLE and revealed that the current health crisis has allowed (or forced) the two to get to know each other better.

"Of course, Sarah and I didn’t need to be brought closer together," she shared. "We have a very tight, close relationship within each other’s thoughts. We share everything that’s going on."

During an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2019, Paulson revealed that she and Taylor, who had known each other for years, began their romance on Twitter.

"It’s a long story. We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else and she was too," Paulson said. "We were doing a thing at [actress] Martha Plimpton’s house. It was for an organization that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it."

"We sort of breezed by each other and then started following each other on Twitter … and then …" Paulson added, revealing that Taylor slid into her DMs.

In a 2018 interview with Elle, Paulson also spoke openly about how she hopes her public love with Taylor could leave a lasting impact on anyone who may need it.

"I didn’t choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with," she said. "But I think why it’s interesting to people is that on paper, it’s unconventional."

Paulson added, "For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me—just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can’t be a bad thing.”