Date Night! Sarah Paulson, 44, and Partner Holland Taylor, 76, Attend Glass Premiere Together

Sarah Paulson and her longtime girlfriend Holland Taylor looked picture perfect together in red and gold at the New York City premiere of Paulson’s new film, Glass, on Tuesday.

For the occasion, the American Horror Story actress, 44, wore a reflective, red dress with 80s-inspired sleeves and matching stilettos with a little extra bling. She also rocked bold brows and a dark lip. Taylor, 76, looked chic in black pants and a top, a gold necklace and a black jacket with gold embroidery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Even though they were separate during much of the red carpet, they snapped a sweet photo together.

The couple initially met at a dinner party 12 years ago. After their paths crossed again a few years later, they followed each other on Twitter, exchanged direct messages and decided to go out for dinner — and they’ve been going strong ever since, Paulson told Modern Luxury in June.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming also took on the red carpet at the SVA Theater on Tuesday night because of his leading role in the film. The couple matched in all-black ensembles.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Says Her Relationship with Holland Taylor, 75, Isn’t About ‘Mommy Issues’

Glass is the third film in M. Night Shyamalan’s trilogy of “superhuman” films, that began with the Willis-led Unbreakable in 2000.

The movie will reunite Willis, 63, with his Unbreakable costar Samuel L. Jackson (Elijah Price), and the two men will join James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, who made his debut in 2016’s Split.

Sarah Paulson Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

In addition, Unbreakable alums Spencer Treat Clark (Joseph Dunn) and Charlayne Woodard (Mrs. Price) will also be back, as will Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy (Casey Cooke). Paulson is new to the cast, as Dr. Ellie Staple.

Holland Taylor Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This is Paulson’s second psychological thriller to premiere within the past month. She also starred in Netflix’s Bird Box, in which she and Sandra Bullock play sisters thrust into the beginning of apocalyptic chaos.

Glass opens Friday.