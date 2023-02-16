Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Be in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: 'I Don't Have a Head!'

The actress joked about why her character from the 1997 teen slasher flick won't be in the upcoming sequel

By
Published on February 16, 2023 01:09 PM
I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER, Sarah Michelle Gellar, 1997,
Photo: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah Michelle Gellar brings up a valid point of why she won't be in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress squashed rumors that she was in talks to return to the film, even though her friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing it.

"As I explained to Jennifer, I am dead. I am dead dead. On ice," Gellar said of her character Helen Shivers and the violent way she was killed off in the 1997 film. "She's like, 'Are you sure you're dead dead?' I'm like, 'It's soap-dish dead. I don't have a head! You can't write for someone that doesn't have a head. I'm dead.' "

In the interview, the Wolf Pack star went on to reminisce about the teen slasher flick, which along with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Phillippe and the late Anne Heche, also starred her husband of 20 years, Freddie Prinze Jr.

"My husband is starting a podcast going over old horror movies and the first one that they're doing on his podcast is I Know What You Did Last Summer," she said.

"So he was at the house watching it and I honestly don't think that I'd seen it since it came out. I was watching that scene when she's like two seconds away from getting to the party and then they get her," Gellar remembered.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the American Riviera Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre on February 14, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California.
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

"Also, if you notice, at some point I ditch the heels and I'm barefoot because I ditched the crown and the heels," she pointed out.

Prinze Jr. and Hewitt, according to Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, are reportedly in talks to return for the upcoming sequel.

Sony Pictures had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, while reps for Hewitt, 43, and Prinze, 46, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Neal H. Moritz, who co-produced the first two films — as well as the direct-to-video I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006), which did not feature any of the original stars — is in talks to return as a producer on the new sequel, the outlets reported.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Sarah Michelle Gellar Film and Television
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Directed by Jim Gillespie, the original film also starred Johnny Galecki and Bridgette Wilson Sampras.

The movies followed a group of teenagers who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after they accidentally killed a man on their high-school-graduation night and tried to cover it up.

Aside from its 1998 and 2006 film sequels, I Know What You Did Last Summer — itself based on a 1973 novel of the same name — also spawned a television series that ran for one season on Prime Video back in 2021.

