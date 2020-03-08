Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to 'Handsome' Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating her man!

On Sunday, the Cruel Intentions star, 42, shared some sweet posts on her social media to honor husband Freddie Prinze Jr. on his 44th birthday.

“A very long time ago, on this very day, this handsome man was born,” Gellar wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of the actor showing off his toned abs as a teen.

“I am extremely happy about that (although I doubt he’s happy that I still have this high school picture) happy birthday @realfreddieprinze#happybirthday,” she added.

The actress also shared a black-and-white selfie of the couple on her Instagram Story, writing “Happy Birthday” and tagging her husband.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. married on September 1, 2002, after meeting on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer. They started dating in 2000 and will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary this September.

They recently opened up to PEOPLE about what nearly two decades of marriage have taught them.

“We appreciate the perspective from the outside, but when you’re in a relationship, you just try to be in the moment. We don’t analyze it,” Prinze Jr. told PEOPLE last month.

“It’s our marriage and we just try to stay in the moment,” the actor added.

To make sure they stay in the moment, the couple makes an active effort to unplug from the outside world together.

“We have a no phone rule at the dinner table,” Gellar said. “It’s about making sure that eye contact is made and that conversations are had.”

Together, the duo shares 10-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace and 7-year-old son Rocky James, and haven’t allowed them phones of their own yet. “Our kids don’t have phones — that’s a grownup rule,” Gellar added.

The couple also opened up about what they’ve learned when it comes to tag-teaming meals and cooking in the kitchen for their family.

“I love to cook, I’ve cooked since I was a kid,” Prinze Jr. revealed. “I cook more, she bakes more. She does more desserts and breakfasts, I do more lunches and dinners.”

Gellar revealed that they let themselves indulge on the weekend. “We don’t do dessert every night of the week. We ration that for the weekend,” she said.