Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair's Friendship Photos Through the Years

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIeQYbegePA/ selmablair Verified Ready for the @MTV GOAT Awards tonight at 8pm! Looking back 20 years ago... A kiss. Between two young actresses. On screen. In a mainstream teen movie. In 2000. It was a sweet and delicious kiss for my character, Cecile. And she wanted more. And I must say it was a really good kiss. What feels so delicious to me now is how it isn’t shocking in 2020. It stands for a shift in thinking. I am honored to be the GOAT kiss with my dear friend @sarahmgellar... who has been by my side through the excitement, the slow times, the changes, the kids, in sickness and in health. Thank you @rogerkumble for giving me this…my first big movie. And for giving me this space to say I have always been honored to be an actress. To be allowed. To say thank you. It has been a dream come true. May we all kiss one day again soon. This one will always be a point of pride. 💋🌈 #MTVawards 80w