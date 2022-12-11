Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Buddy Up at Christmas Party: 'A Holiday Miracle'

It was the second visit this week for the longtime pals, after Sarah Michelle Gellar helped Selma Blair accept a People's Choice Award on Tuesday

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 11, 2022 02:53 PM
sarah-gellar-selma-blair

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair are counting down the 12 days of Christmas together.

The longtime pals rang in the holidays on Saturday with an intimate gathering hosted by jewelry designer Melinda Maria, after Blair, 50, accepted an award with some help from Gellar, 45, at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards.

"Twice in a week!! @selmablair It's a holiday miracle," Gellar captioned the photo on Instagram.

She and Blair also posed with Maria and some dinner guests while celebrating the launch of the Melinda Maria x Allison Statter Sisterhood Collection.

Gellar previously helped Blair to the stage as she accepted the award for Competition Contestant of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards after Blair competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Oh, my gosh, the last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah," Blair said, referring to the award for Best Kiss they won at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards for their scene in Cruel Intentions.

"Good luck charm, for sure!" she added. "Really, thank you to Sarah for being here for everything, that means something to me."

The pair have remained close friends since their notable kiss scene in the 1999 teen movie, which Gellar previously told PEOPLE they don't need an excuse to recreate.

Selma Blair https://www.instagram.com/stories/sarahmgellar/2990996275633581397/?hl=en. Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

"I mean, why wait? We do it all the time. I love that girl," she said in June. "She has a very smooth, very easy face to kiss."

Gellar also celebrated Blair for her milestone 50th birthday in June, sharing a throwback photo of the two of them in their early 20s. "@selmablair this pic is my 21 bday…. And today we celebrate your 50th!!!" she started in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination

"If I told that little girl on the right, that the girl to her left was going to be her lifelong friend… she would say 'I know,'" Gellar continued. "From the day I met you, I knew you were special and would be by my side forever. I'm sorry I can't be with you today (gee, thanks COVID) and that we are not on our special trip (again, thanks COVID) but I'm always with you. I love you, my mean baby #secretsociety."

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Michelle Gellar presents The Competition Contestant of 2022 award for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to Selma Blair on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Selma Blair Calls Sarah Michelle Gellar Her 'Good Luck Charm' After Win at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair
Selma Blair Celebrated by Sarah Michelle Gellar on Her 50th Birthday: 'I'm Always with You'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick attend a special screening of Discovery+'s "Introducing, Selma Blair" at Directors Guild of America on October 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Selma Blair Celebrates Holiday with 11-Year-Old Son Arthur in Sweet Photo: 'Happy Thanksgiving'
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She's 'Never Been So Proud' of Selma Blair After 'DWTS' Farewell
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the The Plumm in New York City, New York
Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Happy Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Thanks to His Cooking and Cleaning
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary
DANCING WITH THE STARS: SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Experience Is 'Glorious' After Performance Leaves BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar in Tears
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjh5Wgblp8S/ sarahmgellar's profile picture sarahmgellar Verified About last night.... @selmablair was the best date ever to go see @pink #beautifultraumatour 💕💕 Pink flipped from the ceilings and put her entire heart and soul on that stage. I have absolutely no idea how she does it, but I am so grateful she does. “We help other people to change, so they can see more kinds of beauty” - @pink you are F**kin Perfect
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair's Friendship Photos Through the Years
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Mark 24 Years of Friendship with Cruel Intentions Reunion
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Mark 24 Years of Friendship with 'Cruel Intentions' Director
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Shows Off Stylish New Razor Haircut: 'How It Started vs How It's Going' 
cruel-intentions.jpg
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 'Cruel Intentions' Costar Selma Blair Has a 'Very Easy Face to Kiss'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Sarah Michelle Gellar on Why Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Aren't Allowed to Have Social Media
Sarah Michelle Gellar, charlotte prinze
Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Daughter's 13th Birthday with 'Cocktails and Caviar Spa Party'
Falling For Christmas. Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.
Lindsay Lohan Pitched a 'Brilliant' 'Mean Girls' Nod for Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas'
Behind the Scenes Reindeer Games Homecoming Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening Reunite for a Steamy Christmas Movie: 'There's a Lot of Kissing!'