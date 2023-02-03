Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Daphne and Velma Had a 'Steamy' Kiss Scene That Was Cut from 'Scooby-Doo'

"I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don't know where it is," she said of the deleted scene

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on February 3, 2023 11:22 AM
SCOOBY-DOO, from left: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini 2002
Photo: Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah Michelle Gellar says there was a "steamy" deleted scene from 2002's live-action Scooby-Doo.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Rosie Perez Thursday evening, the 45-year-old Wolf Pack actress fielded a question from viewers who asked about a rumored "relationship on the side" between Daphne (Gellar) and Velma (Linda Cardellini) in the James Gunn–written Scooby-Doo film.

"I don't know about a relationship on the side," Gellar said, "but there was a steamy— I mean, I said it was steamy, but they probably didn't think it was, hence it was cut...."

After host Andy Cohen asked the actress to clarify what she meant, Gellar confirmed that there was a kissing moment between the two characters: "Kiss, yup, it got cut. It was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don't know where it is."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jasin Boland/Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock (5879177c) Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr Scooby Doo - 2002 Director: Raja Gosnell Hannah Barbera Prods / Atlas Entertainment USA Scene Still Games Scooby-Doo
Jasin Boland/Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock

Scooby-Doo released as a PG-rated comedy based on the long-running cartoon series of the same name, but screenwriter Gunn — who now works as co-CEO of DC Studios — confirmed in a 2017 Facebook post that his original cut of the movie was rated R. (The 2004 sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed was also PG.)

Gellar dished further on aspects of the film that didn't make it into the "family-friendly" final cut on WWHL Thursday, including a scene between Daphne and Fred (Gellar's real-life husband Freddie Prinze Jr.) that implied Fred was gay.

"There was a great line, too, where I'll never forget, we're having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him, 'And that ascot makes you look gay!' and I slam the door. They cut that too," Gellar shared. "I think it was the reason I actually signed on to the movie."

Sarah Michelle Gellar Scooby Doo - 2002
Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I know everyone's thought for a long time… there were always implications about Fred being interested in both parties. They all got cut," she added. "[The movie] was less family-friendly to begin with."

Back in 2002, Gellar explained to SciFi Wire that the deleted kiss scene involved a scene in which the Mystery Gang swap bodies.

"Initially in the soul-swapping scene Velma and Daphne couldn't seem to get their souls back together in the woods," Gellar said at the time. "And so the way they found was to kiss and the souls went back into proper alignment."

