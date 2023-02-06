Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 250 People Watched Her Film Selma Blair Kiss on 'Cruel Intentions' Set

"It was like a live performance," Sarah Michelle Gellar said of her now iconic kiss scene with Selma Blair as she reflected on their 1999 teen movie Cruel Intentions

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 6, 2023 07:29 PM
Cruel Intentions
Photo: Everett Collection

Sarah Michelle Gellar had quite the audience for that iconic Cruel Intentions kiss scene.

The Wolf Pack star, 45, recalled what was going on behind the camera when she kissed Selma Blair while filming the 1999 teen movie on "the first day in all of New York City of that year that was beautiful and sunny" in Central Park.

"So, where did everybody go for lunch, to walk and be outside? Central Park," she recounted in a video interview with BuzzFeed UK. "Guess where we were filming that scene? Central Park.

"So, we had about 250 audience members; it was like a live performance. But it was so noisy because there were so many people, we had to re-record the entire scene afterward, every line," Gellar continued.

She also remembered Blair's mother complaining: "Did you have to use so much tongue?"

Gellar added of her costar, "She has very soft lips ... I just love Cruel Intentions, and I love kissing Selma Blair."

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Michael Kovac/Getty

Gellar previously spoke to PEOPLE about her longtime friendship with Blair, 50, with whom she has recreated the kiss on several occasions. "I mean, why wait? We do it all the time. I love that girl," she said in June. "She has a very smooth, very easy face to kiss."

A modern retelling of the 1782 French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, Cruel Intentions starred Gellar as manipulative Upper East Side socialite Kathryn Merteuil, who makes a bet with her stepbrother Sebastian Valmont (Ryan Phillippe) that he can't deflower the new principal's daughter Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon).

Meanwhile, Kathryn makes it her mission to destroy the innocent new girl Cecile Caldwell (Blair) because she was dating Kathryn's ex.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar Fangirls Over Billie Eilish After Singer Admits Childhood Crush on Actress

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star also opened up to PEOPLE about being an ally to the LGBTQ community, which "accepts me and loves me for me," and has long overlapped with her fandom.

"It's a community that I've always felt accepted and safe within, and I'm honored to be considered any part of that community, because I certainly didn't earn my stripes," Gellar said, adding: "I love being an ally and a friend to this community."

