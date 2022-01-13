Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet throwback of herself and the Smith family, recalling the time she helped "bribe" a young Jaden Smith to attend the 2007 Oscars

Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls the Time She Helped 'Bribe' Jaden Smith Into Attending the Oscars

Sarah Michelle Gellar is using all her skills for the greater good.

On Thursday, the actress shared a throwback photo of herself with Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2007 Academy Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Obviously updating my resume- ability to bribe people into attending Oscar's. #specialskills," Gellar, 44, wrote in the caption.

In a second slide to the post, Gellar also shared a video of Jada where the star explained having to bribe her son to present at the Oscars.

"He had all these stipulations, like , 'Look, if I don't get to meet Sarah Michelle Gellar, if I don't get to meet Buffy, I am not going to the Oscars!'" Jada, 50, said while on Live with Regis and Kelly in 2007.

"I had to call Sarah. I said, 'Sarah, please, would you please at the Vanity Fair party, can Jaden say hello to you?'" the actress said, adding Gellar "was so wonderful, so sweet about it."

"That made his night. He sat there at the Oscars very quiet, he was cooperating," she added.

sarah michelle gellar Jaden Smith Credit: sarah michelle gellar/instagram

Jaden, now 23, commented on Gellar's post with, "I'm soo happy right now," while Jada also commented with, "Sarah!!!! You had to dig deep in the crates for this one!!!😍♥️😍 I'm sending you the biggest virtual hug🤗."

Jada shared the photo and video on her own Instagram account, writing, "When your son tells you he won't present at the Oscars unless he meets @sarahmgellar #throwbackthursday."

Gellar and Jada starred together in 1997's Scream 2.

It's been a week of throwbacks for Gellar who posted a boomerang of herself on Instagram Wednesday wearing a 1980s-inspired look, writing thus far she was "unimpressed" by the new year.

sarah michelle gellar Jaden Smith Credit: getty (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"As I've been fairly unimpressed by 2022 so far, I'm think of just bringing 1983 back," the actress captioned the boomerang, in which she simply shook her head in disapproval.