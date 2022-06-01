"You've got to get the spit. That's the hardest part," Sarah Michelle Gellar jokes to PEOPLE about recreating her iconic kiss scene with Selma Blair from Cruel Intentions

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Cruel Intentions Costar Selma Blair Has a 'Very Easy Face to Kiss'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is still impacting LGBTQ+ fans with her iconic onscreen kiss.

The Golden Globe nominee, 45, tells PEOPLE that she doesn't need an excuse to pay homage to the Cruel Intentions kiss scene with pal Selma Blair, which was recently recreated in the "Taste So Good" music video for Cann and Weedmaps' Pride Month campaign.

She and Blair, 49, have recreated the kiss on a number of occasions since starring together in the 1999 teen film, which was a modern-day reimagining of Dangerous Liaisons, set on the Upper East Side of New York City.

"I mean, why wait? We do it all the time. I love that girl," Gellar tells PEOPLE about kissing her former costar and dear friend. "She has a very smooth, very easy face to kiss."

Hayley Kiyoko and Kerri Colby Hayley Kiyoko and Kerri Colby | Credit: Weedmaps x Cann

"Complete with spit. Because that's the key to it, you've got to get the spit. That's the hardest part," Gellar jokes about the recreation in the video released Tuesday.

Gellar, who also appears in the video alongside Kesha, Patricia Arquette, Gus Kenworthy, Vincint and other RPDR stars, didn't hesitate to express her love for the LGBTQ+ community through the campaign.

Sarah Michelle Gellar cann pride Credit Cann Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Cann Pride Month Campaign | Credit: cann

"It's a community that I've always felt accepted and safe within, and I'm honored to be considered any part of that community, because I certainly didn't earn my stripes," she says.

"So, I'm glad to have one more community that accepts me and loves me for me.

"I love being an ally and a friend to this community and I hope we do justice and I hope that they're as excited about the campaign and the representation within it as we are," Gellar adds.

Sarah Michelle Gella cann pride Credit Cann Stars of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 Jorgeous, Willow Pill, Kerri Colby, and Kornbread in the "Taste So Good" video | Credit: cann

Cann co-founder Luke Anderson notes that the love was mutual on set.

"All 10 other cast members were just so geeked, like every time Sarah walked by, they would sort of fan themselves, like, 'Am I my dreaming?'" he says, adding: "Even Patricia Arquette was fully gagged."

cann pride Credit Cann Kesha, Patricia Arquette and Jorgeous | Credit: cann

The Pride Month campaign for queer-owned cannabis beverage brand, Cann, in collaboration with Weedmaps, also features a track written by Leland to announce Cann's new zero-added-sugar product line.

"My favorite part, honestly, was that for once, it wasn't me in the high heels," Gellar tells PEOPLE.

