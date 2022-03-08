Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 46th Birthday: 'Good Man'

"I couldn't think of someone better ... to teach a son, what it truly means to be a good man," Sarah Michelle Gellar addressed husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating another trip around the sun for Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, 44, marked her husband of 19 years' 46th birthday on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a glowing selfie of the pair.

She also noted the significance of International Women's Day, praising Prinze, "It completely makes sense that you share that day, as there is no man that is a bigger champion and friend to women than you."

"I couldn't think of someone better to raise a daughter with or to teach a son, what it truly means to be a good man. Happy birthday FP," she concluded her sweet tribute.

Freddie Prinze Jr. Freddie Prinze Jr. | Credit: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

In the second slide on her post, Gellar shared a black-and-white image of her beau flashing a smile as he sat in front of a celebratory dessert, complete with a candle.

Among the many celebrity comments on the post was one from Gellar's Buffy costar Charisma Carpenter, who wrote, "Beautiful and so important."

Gellar also posted a video to her Instagram Story of her gift to Prinze: a Miyabi kitchen knife.

"Use it wisely," she wrote, tagging his Instagram account.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. on Splitting Chores, Raising Kids and Their Love Story

Gellar and Prinze met while filming the 1997 horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer, and wed in 2002. They share two children: son Rocky, 9, and daughter Charlotte, 12.

The pair celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this past September. In an Instagram post, the actress candidly confessed she mixed up their big day and thanked the media for "alerting my #momsquad" who then reminded her.

"I honestly thought it was tomorrow," Gellar joked, sharing a black-and-white photo from their 2002 nuptials. "Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future."