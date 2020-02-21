Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Have a Cruel Intentions Reunion with Director Roger Kumble

Cruel Intentions costars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair may have played rivals in the 1999 cult classic, but they have nothing but love for each other in real life.

On Wednesday, the former castmates had a small reunion with Cruel Intentions director and screenwriter Roger Kumble at Blair’s home. The trio commemorated the get-together with a series of selfies shared on their respective Instagram profiles.

“I can’t show how good it feels to have my friends come and bring lunch and news of the world. So I will just share the standard happy selfies. With love,” Blair — who revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2019 — captioned the shots. “Who knew this #cruelintentions trio would be forever?”

Gellar, 42, opened up to her followers about an inside joke she shares with Blair, 47, on her account.

“No cruel intentions here. Little known fact- since the day we met @selmablair has called me Scarah,” she wrote, before putting the “blame” on Kumble, 53, for the unique nickname.

“Scarah my love. 💋💋💋” Blair quipped in jest in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Kumble joked on his Instagram account that he was a mere sushi delivery man who had stumbled onto the Cruel Intention reunion.

“First day at my new job as Sugarfish Postmates Delivery-boy and look who I run into!!! @selmablair & @sarahmgellar!” he wrote alongside a screenshot of Gellar and Blair’s selfie together.

He also referenced the duo’s iconic onscreen smooch, saying, “I tried to get them to kiss, then they kicked me out with no tip!”

“Excuse me…. I said you were the best looking @postmates delivery guy I ever saw (and most talented)” Gellar replied in the comments.

Blair then chimed in, “I love you as @sugarfishbynozawa Postmates dude. Well done.”

Also starring Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Cruel Intentions centered on two vicious step-siblings, Sebastian (Phillippe) and Kathryn (Gellar) of an elite Manhattan prep school. The two enter into a bet to see if Sebastian could seduce the headmaster’s daughter Annette (Witherspoon) before the start of the term.

Blair played Cecile, Kathryn’s classmate who ends up entangled in the sibling’s drama.

The reunion comes just weeks after Blair opened up about feeling “sick” at home as she deals with her MS symptoms and other bouts of pain.

“This is the thing. I feel sick,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her curled up at home. “This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights. My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can’t even find a way to stretch. And I have been trying for three hours. On the ground stretching.”

“I am strong enough not to be taken down any more than the average bear. That’s great news. Excellent reassurance. I recover,” she continued. “I’m not dying any more than anyone. I am just hurting. It feels like I am just breaking down. So there’s a truth to give to anyone else feeling this way. It’s just miserable. And scary. To feel unwell.”

“I am so sorry. This is just me to you. In the early hours of the morning. Cause I don’t know what else to do and I want so much to do better. May the silver lining surround us all. And guide us out of the darkest. Thank you all for being the biggest loves. I am in a slow time. I need to recover. I want to recover. And I don’t know what that even really means.”