Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits to M. Night Shyamalan She Spoiled' Sixth Sense' for Freddie Prinze Jr.

M. Night Shyamalan won't be trusting Sarah Michelle Gellar with a secret any time soon.

When both appeared Friday on The Graham Norton Show, the Buffy star, 45, revealed "the most embarrassing story ever" to the acclaimed filmmaker, 52, regarding his Academy Award-nominated 1999 breakout film The Sixth Sense.

The anecdote arose when Shyamalan expressed concern that Gellar had shared spoilers of his upcoming film A Knock at the Cabin. However, she assured him: "No, no, not of that movie."

"This is gonna be hurtful," Shyamalan worried; but Gellar replied, "no — well to my relationship, it almost was. It's a [Freddie Prinze Jr.] story."

Gellar started off by cautioning: "We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"

"Don't do it!" Shyamalan warned, as the live audience broke out into laughter.

Undaunted, Gellar went on with her story: "[Freddie and I were] about 20 minutes into the movie, and I said something. Just like, it popped up. 'Oh, is that...?' And my husband didn't see a movie with me for 15 years."

Shyamalan quipped: "Rightfully so."

"I forgot about that until I just saw you here. I'm having PTSD," added Gellar.

Getty

After working together on I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), She's All That (1999) and Scooby-Doo (2002), Gellar and Prinze, 46, tied the knot in 2002 and they share daughter Charlotte Grace, 13, and 10-year-old son Rocky James.

Known for having one of the most shocking (and subsequently spoiler-prone) endings in film history, Sixth Sense starred Bruce Willis as child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe, a who visits young boy named Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) who can see ghosts.

The film was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Shyamalan, as well as Best Picture.

RELATED VIDEO: M. Night Shyamalan's Greatest On-Screen Twists and Turns

Shyamalan previously raved about his friendship with Willis, 67, who also starred in his trilogy Unbreakable (2000), Split (2016) and Glass (2019), during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I was a kid, I had his posters up on my wall, and only he could play that character in Pulp Fiction or Die Hard," he said earlier this month.

"And for him to be so pivotal in my life and start my career means so much," Shyamalan added. "Our families are also very close, and I will always think of him as a big brother and remember how much he protected me."

A Knock at the Cabin premieres Feb. 3 in theaters.