Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits to M. Night Shyamalan She Spoiled' Sixth Sense' for Freddie Prinze Jr.

"My husband didn't see a movie with me for 15 years," Gellar said, following the confession she'd blown the filmmaker's breakout hit for her spouse

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 28, 2023 06:58 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: M. Night Shyamalan attends the "Knock at the Cabin" UK Special Screening at Vue West End on January 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Dave J Hogan/Getty

M. Night Shyamalan won't be trusting Sarah Michelle Gellar with a secret any time soon.

When both appeared Friday on The Graham Norton Show, the Buffy star, 45, revealed "the most embarrassing story ever" to the acclaimed filmmaker, 52, regarding his Academy Award-nominated 1999 breakout film The Sixth Sense.

The anecdote arose when Shyamalan expressed concern that Gellar had shared spoilers of his upcoming film A Knock at the Cabin. However, she assured him: "No, no, not of that movie."

"This is gonna be hurtful," Shyamalan worried; but Gellar replied, "no — well to my relationship, it almost was. It's a [Freddie Prinze Jr.] story."

Gellar started off by cautioning: "We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"

"Don't do it!" Shyamalan warned, as the live audience broke out into laughter.

Undaunted, Gellar went on with her story: "[Freddie and I were] about 20 minutes into the movie, and I said something. Just like, it popped up. 'Oh, is that...?' And my husband didn't see a movie with me for 15 years."

Shyamalan quipped: "Rightfully so."

"I forgot about that until I just saw you here. I'm having PTSD," added Gellar.

Haley Joel Osment And Bruce Willis Star In "The Sixth Sense."
Getty

After working together on I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), She's All That (1999) and Scooby-Doo (2002), Gellar and Prinze, 46, tied the knot in 2002 and they share daughter Charlotte Grace, 13, and 10-year-old son Rocky James.

Known for having one of the most shocking (and subsequently spoiler-prone) endings in film history, Sixth Sense starred Bruce Willis as child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe, a who visits young boy named Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) who can see ghosts.

The film was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Shyamalan, as well as Best Picture.

RELATED VIDEO: M. Night Shyamalan's Greatest On-Screen Twists and Turns

Shyamalan previously raved about his friendship with Willis, 67, who also starred in his trilogy Unbreakable (2000), Split (2016) and Glass (2019), during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When I was a kid, I had his posters up on my wall, and only he could play that character in Pulp Fiction or Die Hard," he said earlier this month.

"And for him to be so pivotal in my life and start my career means so much," Shyamalan added. "Our families are also very close, and I will always think of him as a big brother and remember how much he protected me."

A Knock at the Cabin premieres Feb. 3 in theaters.

Related Articles
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Octavia Spencer attends the Season 3 Premiere of Apple TV's "Truth be Told" at Pacific Design Center on January 19, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated By Whoopi Goldberg during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Reacts to 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'
Stephanie Hsu
Who Is Stephanie Hsu? Everything to Know About the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star
Hilary Duff, Joel Madden
Hilary Duff Says She Hangs Out with Ex Joel Madden and Their Spouses 'All the Time': 'It's Lovely'
Shane West Blake Lively
Shane West Supports Starring in 'It Ends with Us' with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves That People Still Love 'Buffy' — Even If It Makes Her 'Realize How Old I Am'
hilary duff, jennifer coolidge
Hilary Duff Is 'Really Proud' to See 'A Cinderella Story' Costar Jennifer Coolidge Having a 'Moment'
Merle Oberon Studio Portrait.
All About Merle Oberon, the First Asian Best Actress Oscar Nominee Who Hid Her Heritage from Hollywood
Stephen Dorff at the IndieWire Sundance Studio, Presented by Dropbox on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
Stephen Dorff Calls Modern Superhero Movies 'Garbage' Compared to 'Blade' : 'Their Movies Suck'
SPIDER-MAN 2, Tobey Maguire, 2004,
Tobey Maguire Says He Would Reprise 'Spider-Man' Role Again: 'I Love These Films'
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" ; Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
See Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge Goofing Off in Singer's Hotel Room: 'J.Lo and J.Co'
Pamela Anderson Says Producers of 2017 Baywatch Movie Were 'Bullying' Her to Do Cameo 'for Free', Zac Efon, Dwayne Johnson
Pamela Anderson Says Producers of 2017 'Baywatch' Movie Were 'Bullying' Her to Do Cameo 'for Free'
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders pack on The PDA on a Hawaiian Vacation.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA as They Continue Hawaiian Getaway
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with 'Magic Mike 3' Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'
Michael Shannon attends The Museum of Modern Art's 15th Annual Film Benefit honoring Guillermo Del Toro at The Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2022 in New York City. , Alec Baldwin attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
Michael Shannon Feels 'Horrible' for Alec Baldwin, Believes 'Rust' Tragedy Is 'What Happens When You Cut Corners'