Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her

Sarah Jessica Parker said costar Bette Midler "was the person who had this fervent wish that this [sequel] would happen and could not be deterred from the idea"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on September 28, 2022 10:22 AM
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker is always on board for more witchy fun with costar Bette Midler.

The actress returns as the eccentric witch Sarah in Hocus Pocus 2 opposite her Sanderson sister cohorts Midler and Kathy Najimy as Winifred and Mary, respectively. At the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Parker, 57, told Extra she would sign on for a third Hocus Pocus if Midler also joined the project.

"Bette is already starting rumors," she said of a potential sequel. "I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third one… No one says no to the Divine Miss M."

Parker added that she didn't anticipate there ever being a sequel to their 1993 original movie — but Midler always thought it was possible: "Bette was the person who had this fervent wish that this would happen and could not be deterred from the idea. You should ask her, 'cause she will say, 'Absolutely, I always imagined. I've been telling them for years.' "

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Matt Kennedy/Disney

Najimy, 65, recently told PEOPLE it would take a lot for her to come back for another Hocus Pocus, as enjoyable as making the new film was.

"It was fun, but it's not nothing. It's a lot. But who knows, you know what I mean? Who knew that almost 30 years later we'd be doing this sequel," she said. "I think if we did it 30 years later again, well, there would be walkers and canes involved. The flying might just be a little one-foot blip off the ground. Never say never. Who knows? I can't answer that."

For her part, Midler, 76, recently told Entertainment Weekly she wants to continue with the movie series.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that," she said. "After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing."

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+ Friday.

