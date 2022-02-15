Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her role as Sarah Sanderson alongside "sisters" Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus 2, out this fall on Disney+

Sarah Jessica Parker Teases a New Musical 'Number or Two' in Upcoming Hocus Pocus Sequel

The Sanderson sisters are putting their pipes to the test!

"Yes, there will be a number! Of course there will be a number — a number or two," quipped Parker, 56, when asked about the rumor by a fan via video.

The number(s) will have to live up to the one in the first film, in which Winifred (Midler, 76), Mary (Najimy, 65) and Sarah Sanderson (Parker) perform "I Put a Spell on You" before doing just that to unsuspecting Halloween partygoers.

Parker also said that getting back together to film the sequel with Midler and Najimy in Rhode Island "was amazing and funny and ridiculous," after they "reunited" in November to start production.

Disney revealed in November that production for Hocus Pocus 2 had begun in Rhode Island, with all three stars reuniting for the film. Filming wrapped last month.

Along with the announcement, Disney also revealed plot details for the highly anticipated sequel.

The movie will pick up almost 30 years after Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle in the 1993 film version and accidentally resurrected three witches on the hunt to steal children's souls, in an attempt to appear youthful forever.

In the sequel, Winifred, Sarah and Mary now seek revenge as they awaken in present-day Salem, Massachusetts, according to Entertainment Weekly. Three teenagers — Becca, Cassie and Izzy — must find a way to stop the witches from gaining retribution.

In November, Parker was photographed filming at the Newport, Rhode Island-based Old Colony House, built in 1741. She was dressed in a multi-colored witch costume reminiscent of her outfit in the first beloved film.

Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak, Dirt's Lilia Buckingham and American Horror Stories' Belissa Escobedo will play the three teens in the new movie.

Also in the cast are Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen.