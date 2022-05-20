Sarah Jessica Parker Marks 25th Anniversary with Matthew Broderick, Shares Surprising Wedding Invite

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick tied the knot in New York City on May 19, 1997

Sarah Jessica Parker is looking back as she and Matt Broderick celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, the Sex and the City alum, 57, posted a classic black-and-white throwback photo of her and Broderick, 60, affectionately posing with one another as she leans into her husband's chest. Parker also included a snapshot of her and Broderick's unusual wedding invitation.

Instead of a traditional wedding invite, the couple's was instead simple, chic and, surprisingly, made no mention of a wedding.

"Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997 at 6:30 p.m.," the invite reads.

Parker wrote alongside the special moments, "Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife."

The pair, who share three children: son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12, are no strangers to publicly showing their affection.

Last month, Broderick said he knew right away that he would marry the And Just Like That... star.

"Oh, the first time I met her," Broderick told Andy Cohen while on Watch What Happens Live. "I saw her walking down the street and thought 'That's it.' "

Later, Cohen asked what qualities Broderick admires the most about the Sex and the City star. "Humor and wisdom," the actor said.

Currently, they're starring alongside each other in the Broadway play Plaza Suite. In it, Broderick and Parker play three different couples checking into the Plaza hotel. It marks the first longstanding acting project the pair have been a part of together.

During the opening night for the show in April, their costars raved about working with the married pair.

Actress Erin Dilly told PEOPLE that Broderick and Parker's chemistry on stage is unmatched. "They're so good together," she said. "And they have so much fun. Like that's what's really fun is to watch them rehearse together. And then, like, just, they have unbelievable chemistry."

Dilly added that the couple makes each other laugh on and off stage — and it makes no two shows the same. "And then to watch the shows sort of variate to watch them crack each other up," she said. "To watch when they break and go 'that's different' and then crack up. I mean, like that's why it's such a hot ticket. I think they're both so good together, it's like it's combustible."