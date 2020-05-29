Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy star as the witches in 1993’s Hocus Pocus

Sarah Jessica Parker Says Original Sanderson Sisters Want to Return for Hocus Pocus 2 : ‘We’ll See’

The Sanderson sisters may ride again!

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy — the witches from 1993’s Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus — are all on board to reprise their roles as Sarah, Winifred and Mary Sanderson for the sequel.

“We are very hospitable to the idea,” the actress, 55, said while on Radio Andy, Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Thursday.

“I think for a long time people were talking about it as if people we’re moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it,” Parker continued. “But I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve agreed publicly to the right people — ‘yes that would be a very very fun idea,’ so we’ll see what the future holds.”

The original Hocus Pocus follows the trio of witch sisters who, after being accidentally resurrected on Halloween, set out to suck the life out of a town of children to undo the curse that sent them away 300 years earlier.

Bette Midler has also expressed her interest in doing the Hocus Pocus sequel, most recently discussing the movie at her annual Hulaween event in New York City.

“Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” Midler, 74, joked to Entertainment Tonight.