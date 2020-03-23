Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are keeping busy while practicing self-distancing.

The couple were some of many famous guests who participated in the one-night only return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show, a live streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in Broadway canceling all performances until April 13.

Although like many across the world, the two actors are spending a lot of time at home, they’re not watching a lot of television shows.

“We haven’t been bingeing as much I guess as we hear tell,” Parker, 54, said with a laugh. “We’ve been playing a lot of games, a lot of cooking, a lot of laundry — bingeing on laundry.”

“I’ve watched a bunch of Crowns — wonderful,” added Broderick, who turned 58 over the weekend, referring to the Netflix series The Crown.

Parker went on to open up about how their children are handling everything.

“Everybody is really well. We feel very fortunate. James Wilkie is well, the girls are well,” she added, mentioning their 17-year-old son and their 10-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha.

“They’re healthy and mentally healthy and trying to wrap their heads around this particular current state we’re all living in,” she added.

Like many actors in New York City, the pair have also been affected by Broadway going dark, as the revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite they were starring on is currently on hiatus. However, while the production has been put on hold, Parker remains hopeful that the show will go on.

“We are optimistic about the opportunity to do it in the future when it’s safe to gather again,” Parker said. “We know people made plans for so long to come and we were so flattered and excited that people were enthusiastic.”

“But in the meantime while we wait for better days, we will do our best to take care of our colleagues and everybody who is feeling so hurt by all of this,” she added.

The coronavirus pandemic has also hit close to home as Broderick’s sister, Janet Broderick, has tested positive for the virus, and has been recovering in Beverly Hills.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet. I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery,” the actor previously told PEOPLE in a statement. “We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai.”

Janet, 64, fell ill after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes conference in Louisville, Kentucky, where another attendee was diagnosed with the virus, according to a previously statement from her parish, All Saints Episcopal Church.

“She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors’ prognosis is for a complete and full recovery,” the church said. “It will take some time, but Janet is resting comfortably at Cedars until the time she is released and can return home to complete her recovery.”

