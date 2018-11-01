Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Really Know What Hocus Pocus Is About

If you want to know what Hocus Pocus is about, don’t ask its star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Even though the actress is one-third of the Sanderson sisters — the iconic trio of witches that haunt the town of Salem on Halloween — she doesn’t actually remember much about the family classic.

“I don’t have a lot of memories. I remember the filming of it, I just I don’t remember what the movie is about as much,” she told Stephen Colbert on the Late Show Wednesday. “Three witches, I’ve been told that. And apparently I’m not very bright, my character’s not very bright. But I fly and sing, and I think I like to kill children, I don’t know.”

Parker shot the film over two decades ago, and long before she ever donned her first pair of heels as Carrie Bradshaw. The movie celebrated its 25th anniversary in July, and the only thing Parker really remembers is shooting the flying scenes.

“But I liked making the movie and I loved flying,” she says. “It was old fashion wires and harnesses. I loved it. It was marvelous. I realized I could fit an entire New York Times up the back of the corset, and I found that the harness was comfortable, so I would just sit up there and read the Times while people took their breaks or changed the camera or sometimes went to lunch.”

Parker also reminisced on the filming of the movie for Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash earlier this month, where she admitted she thought the movie was a little dark for being made by Disney.

“I guess what I remember most is how awful we were as characters,” she said. “I was surprised that the goal was to get a child and basically destroy them, but because it was done in a really heightened, ridiculous way, it was a lot of fun.”

She also marveled at the life the movie has gone on to have 25 years later, with marathons showing it on Halloween and hundreds of fans dressing up as the characters every year.

“I don’t think any of us who were making it at the time thought Hocus Pocus would have such a long life,” Parker mused. “People tell me all the time they grew up watching it, and that they still watch it. I think it’s wonderful.”