Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals What She'll Miss Most About Playing 'Hocus Pocus' Witch Sarah Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker is happy to take on a variety of characters.

While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the Sex and the City star expressed her appreciation for being able to play both Carrie Bradshaw from SatC and Hocus Pocus witch Sarah Sanderson.

"I am the skeleton for both," she told PEOPLE, before expressing her excitement over being at the premiere to reporters: "Lucky, privileged, happy, joyful."

Parker, 57, also shared with reporters what she'll miss most about playing Sarah alongside fellow Sanderson sisters Bette Midler (Winifred) and Kathy Najimy (Mary).

"I think just being in the company of Bette and Kathy," she said, adding that she'll also miss "having a job that makes a connection to somebody else."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker with their daughters. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years

The actress was joined on the purple carpet Tuesday night by husband Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

For the event — ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday — Parker and Broderick's daughters sported footwear from the actress's SJP Collection, according to E! News.

Wearing a sparkly cocktail dress, Marion completed her look with a pair of purple heels, while Tabitha looked chic in a black dress accented with sparkly peep-toe shoes.

Parker looked pretty in shades of pink while Broderick, 60, complemented his wife and daughters on the carpet in a suit and tie.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set 29 years after someone last lit the Black Flame Candle "and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," according to a summary from Disney, and follows three high school students who have to stop the witches before dawn on All Hallows' Eve.

In July, Hocus Pocus 2 executive producer Adam Shankman told PEOPLE that Midler, 76, Najimy, 65, and Parker "just fell right in" with each other on set of the highly anticipated sequel.

"[It was] like a snap back in time, as if time had not [passed]," said Shankman, 57. "They were just laughing, laughing, laughing. ... It was easy."

He also noted that the original Hocus Pocus "was not a hit when it came out," but eventually became "the juggernaut Halloween movie" due to it airing and streaming on various platforms each fall.

Hocus Pocus 2 lands Friday on Disney+.