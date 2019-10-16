Sarah Hyland Honors 'Fake Mama' Jennifer Aniston for Joining Instagram with Pic from 1998 Movie

Sarah Hyland is sharing major throwback in honor of Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram debut!

The Modern Family star, 28, posted a sweet photograph of herself alongside Aniston, 50, and Paul Rudd from their 1998 movie Object of My Affection.

“In honor of @jenniferaniston getting an Instagram I’m reposting this picture from almost 24 years ago,” Hyland wrote in the caption. “Neither she, Paul Rudd, nor myself have aged since 1996. I love ya fake mama! ❤️ #objectofmyaffection.”

The film centered on social worker Nina (Aniston) inviting her gay friend George (Rudd, 50) to live with her. When she gets pregnant after breaking up with her boyfriend, she and George find themselves raising her daughter Molly (Hyland) together — only for Nina to also find herself falling in love with George.

Hyland’s post comes one day after Aniston joined Instagram and subsequently caused it to crash from an influx of friends and fans trying to follow her account.

Shortly after Aniston’s famous friends and fans noticed her account, the actress’s account temporarily crashed with the page displaying the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

A spokesperson for Instagram told PEOPLE in a statement, “We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

Image zoom Sarah Hyland and Jennifer Aniston Emma McIntyre/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

In less than an hour, Aniston had racked up more than 116,000 followers and had followed dozens of famous pals, like David Spade, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler and ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The former Friends actress also managed to break a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on the social media site in five hours and 16 minutes, PEOPLE confirmed.

In the process, Aniston also dethroned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who previously held the title when they launched their Instagram account in April.