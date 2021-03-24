“I’m going to blush,” Sara Gilbert said on The Drew Barrymore Show

Sara Gilbert Reveals Her First Kiss with a Girl Was Drew Barrymore for ‘Research’ for the Film Poison Ivy

Drew Barrymore was the first girl Sara Gilbert ever kissed.

Barrymore, 46, and Gilbert, 46, discussed the moment on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a segment called "Drew or False," Barrymore named three supposed facts about Gilbert and Gilbert had to reveal which one of the three was actually true.

"The true one is C, my first girl kiss was with Drew," Gilbert said while getting visibly shy. "And now I'm not one to kiss and tell."

The Conners star then admitted, "Look, now I'm like going to blush."

"Drew was the coolest person I ever met and yeah, that's what happened," she said.

Poison Ivy Image zoom Credit: Snap/Shutterstock

Barrymore explained that the pair were supposed to kiss in a scene for the 1992 movie Poison Ivy and "then we started practicing in the trailer," she recalled. The actress added that it "was kind of fun."

"We had to practice, right? It was really just us doing research," Gilbert joked.

The Charlie's Angels star added, "We were like, 'Oh, I guess we should practice, because we wanted it to look good on screen.' We had so much fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two continued to reminisce about their time filming the movie as Barrymore revealed she was "constantly getting into accidents" during her break with her Jeep. "I think I got my license taken away on that movie," she revealed.

Gilbert added, "I remember you dancing on the hood of the Jeep."

"Yeah, you were a wild child, but in the best possible way," The Talk alum said. "I was impressed. I still am."

Barrymore added that she's also a fan of Gilbert and enjoyed her on The Talk "for so many years."

The Never Been Kissed star asked Gilbert for any advice she might have on hosting a show.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Explains Why She's Never Had Plastic Surgery: 'I'm a Highly Addictive Person'