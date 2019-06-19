Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet Reunite in First Photos of Little Women

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet are together again — and this time they’re starring in Little Women.

In a series of first look photos by Vanity Fair, the two actors star as Jo March and Laurie Laurence, two of the protagonists in Louisa May Alcott’s celebrated book.

Brought to life by Greta Gerwig, the film also stars Emma Watson as Meg, Eliza Scanlen as Beth and Florence Pugh as Amy.

Gerwig, 35, brings a romantic light to the film with Ronan, 25, and Chalamet, 23, torn between keeping their friendship intact or pursuing something more.

Laura Dern can also be seen as the beloved March matriarch, while Meryl Streep stars as the indomitable Aunt March.

The story centers around the four March sisters who confront growing pains, financial woes, tragedies and romantic rivalries.

This is the second time Gerwig, Ronan and Chalamet have worked together. All three previously collaborated on 2017’s Lady Bird, which scored five Oscar nominations, including one for Best Actress for Ronan and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Gerwig.

“I’m so blessed to work with [Saoirse] twice,” Gerwig told Vanity Fair. “She’s such a filmmaker as an actor. She’s like a barometer of that truth that rings true.”

Ronan also had kind words to say of Gerwig, adding, “In the truest sense of the word, I just idolize her.”

Little Women is in theaters Dec. 25.