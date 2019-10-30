Saoirse Ronan Reveals How She 'Kept My Cool' While Filming Little Women with Meryl Streep

Saoirse Ronan encountered some serious star power on the set of her new film, Little Women.

The Irish-American actress, 25, explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday that she made sure to stay calm while working with Meryl Streep in the movie despite being starstruck by the three-time Oscar winner.

“I was like ‘It’s going to be great and it’s going to be lovely to have this one scene with her’ and it was,” Ronan told DeGeneres. “We did it and I kind of kept my cool because I had to and we needed to make sure the scene was just right.”

But once Ronan and Streep’s scene came to an end, the Lady Bird star felt she could freely fan girl out.

“When they called ‘Cut’ on the last set up and they were going to check it and move on, suddenly I was like ‘Oh my god I got to work with Meryl Streep’ and it all sort of hit me then,” she recalled.

The actress also gave the backstory on Streep, 70, ordering Wendy’s to the set, which came as a surprise to her and her costars, which include Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, and rising stars, Eliza Scanlen (HBO’s Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar).

“She had been doing all this stuff with Flo and Timothee, they have quite a bit to do together,” she said. “And I just remember them saying … they texted me at the end of one of their shoot days and they were like ‘Dude, Meryl ordered a Wendy’s today.'”

Ronan continued, “Meryl was hungry and she was like ‘I’d love some fries or something’ and 20 seconds later somebody was like ‘Do you want some fries? I’ve got some fries.'”

During a Little Women post-screening Q&A in Los Angeles last week, featuring director Greta Gerwig and part of the cast, Ronan said she was “shocked” when Streep ordered fast food to set while filming the movie.

“At #LittleWomenQ&A, Saoirse Ronan says she was shocked when Meryl Streep ordered @Wendys to set. ‘I was saving money,’ Streep jokes,” a tweet by Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman read.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age classic, the film stars Ronan as the second-eldest of the March sisters, Jo, who revisits experiences with her family for a book she hopes to get published.

Watson, 29, is the eldest of the March sisters and aspiring actress Meg, while Scanlen, 20, and Pugh, 23, play younger sisters Beth and Amy. Chalamet, 23, plays Jo’s love interest Laurie. Dern, 52, is their caring mother, Marnee, and Streep is their sharp-tongued and old-fashioned Aunt March.

Gerwig’s film adaptation of Alcott’s classic is the eighth overall. Previous film adaptations of Alcott’s novel have starred Katherine Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and Winona Ryder, among others. The last came out September 2018 to celebrate the book’s 150th anniversary. It’s also been adapted into four BBC miniseries, multiple stage plays, a stage musical, an opera and a TV musical.

Little Women hits theaters Dec. 25.