Saoirse Ronan Is 'Gutted' She Couldn't Be in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Due to Schedule Conflict

The See How They Run actress reveals she was supposed to have a cameo and reunite with her Little Women director

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

Published on September 14, 2022 10:03 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Saoirse Ronan attends the press night performance of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" at The Almeida Theatre on October 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty

Saoirse Ronan is not a Barbie girl.

The 28-year-old actress reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE that she had intended to appear in the buzzed-about movie helmed by Greta Gerwig, who directed her in 2017's Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women. Ronan's Mary Queen of Scots costar Margot Robbie headlines as the titular doll.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," Ronan tells PEOPLE. However, due to her schedule filming The Outrun, an upcoming drama about a recovering alcoholic that she's been filming in Scotland, the plan didn't pan out.

"There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie," Ronan reveals. "I was gutted I couldn't do it."

She's still holding out hope for some kind of appearance in the movie, which is due to hit theaters July 21, 2023. "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?' " Ronan continues.

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in the film SEE HOW THEY RUN. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved
Searchlight Pictures

The four-time Oscar nominee, known for costume dramas including Mary Queen of Scots and cool indie fare like Lady Bird, is now starring in the slapstick whodunit See How They Run.

In the comedy, Ronan plays Constable Stalker, a 1950s London police officer who's teamed with a seasoned sleuth (Sam Rockwell) to solve the murder of a Hollywood director (Adrien Brody) in London's West End.

The role is a departure for her, which is exactly what she wanted.

"During [COVID] lockdown, I was being sent a ton of [scripts]. We were all just living in a time that was so sort of doom and gloom," she says. "It just felt like that's what I needed as a person to have a little bit of respite from all of the seriousness."

See How They Run is in theaters Sept. 23.

