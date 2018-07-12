Three-Time Oscar Nominee Saoirse Ronan Doesn't Think She's Famous Like Selena Gomez

A decade after her breakout role in Atonement that earned her first Oscar nomination, Saoirse Ronan still doesn’t think she’s famous.

The 24-year-old actress appears on the latest cover of Vogue where she muses on her notoriety after a fan briefly interrupts the interview to ask for a picture.

“I still get completely shocked that anyone knows who I am,” Ronan says, adding that she would rather act without the fame that comes with it. “But I’m not . . . famous. I just genuinely don’t think I am. Selena Gomez is famous.”

Saoirse Ronan with Sally Hawkins, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep at the 2018 Oscars Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa

Ronan has gained critical acclaim ever since her 2008 role in the period drama that saw her nominated for several awards at just 13-years-old. She’s since earned Oscar nominations for her roles in 2015’s Brooklyn and 2017’s Lady Bird, her latest.

But the actress says she stays away from the public side of her job by not reading anything related to her.

“If you’re not aware of how often you’re in a newspaper, then it’s like it’s not really happening,” she says. “I just get so anxious whenever I watch anything that I’m in. I’m fine with the way I look now. But I wouldn’t necessarily be looking at photographs of myself all day. I don’t want to become too consumed by the image of myself.”