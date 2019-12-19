Titanic Turns 22! Here Are All the Celebrities Obsessed with the Movie

The Little Women star told PEOPLE she was a Titanic obsessive growing up.

“Titanic was the film I watched every single time before I went to sleep,” she said. “The amount of scenes I’ve recreated from that film! When Rose is on the balcony and all that sort of stuff.

“I just remember the foggy window and the steamy hand up against the window and not knowing what is going on because I was too young.”

Since becoming famous, the actress has gotten to meet Winslet and DiCaprio. “They’re both fantastic people,” she said. “So lovely and down to earth.”