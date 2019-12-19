Titanic Turns 22! Here Are All the Celebrities Obsessed with the Movie

There’s a reason Titanic remains one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. When it came out 22 years ago, James Cameron’s classic made stars out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, and thrilled moviegoers with its mix of romance and action. The film remains beloved by many — including some major celebrities. In honor of its birthday, here are the stars whose hearts still go on for the tearjerker.
SAOIRSE RONAN
The Little Women star told PEOPLE she was a Titanic obsessive growing up.
“Titanic was the film I watched every single time before I went to sleep,” she said. “The amount of scenes I’ve recreated from that film! When Rose is on the balcony and all that sort of stuff.
“I just remember the foggy window and the steamy hand up against the window and not knowing what is going on because I was too young.”
Since becoming famous, the actress has gotten to meet Winslet and DiCaprio. “They’re both fantastic people,” she said. “So lovely and down to earth.”
EMMA STONE
Emma Stone was so smitten with DiCaprio that she saw Titanic seven times in the theater.
“I have a weird thing where I like … Well, I shouldn’t go into it, because I’ve met him now, and it’s one of those weird things where you never think you’ll meet him,” she told Entertainment Weekly of finally meeting her crush years later. “But I’m talking about 23-year-old Leo in Titanic. There’s something I really like about affectations with people’s mouths, and he does this thing where the left side of his lip goes down when he talks. [Swoons] Oh, I love it. It got me.”
TAYLOR SWIFT
In 2013, the singer posted a Vine of herself watching the film (with one of her cats!), with the caption, “At 9pm, I’m either onstage or I’m doing this.”
ARMIE HAMMER
Hammer spent a great part of his childhood in the Cayman Islands in a household where television was forbidden but he was allowed to go to the local movie theater. That’s where he found his love of movies, specifically Titanic.
“When Titanic came out, they put it on both screens for months,” Hammer recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “I probably saw it six or seven times.”
DEMI LOVATO
For her first-ever live performance at her kindergarten talent show, the superstar performed Celine Dion’s Oscar-winning song from the film, “My Heart Will Go On.” She’s also confessed that DiCaprio was her first celebrity crush.