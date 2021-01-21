The Santa Clause Actor David Krumholtz Makes a Surprise Appearance on WWE as a Fake Drew McIntyre

David Krumholtz is far from the North Pole.

The 42-year-old actor who played Bernard the Head Elf in the 1994 film The Santa Clause made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night's WWE Raw.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Krumholtz pretended to be the Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre and wore a long curly wig and a kilt while holding a sword aloft.

The actor shared a photo of himself on Instagram, writing, "You're gosh darn right I was on the @wwe tonight."

"Thanks to all those who made this happen, specifically @celdyer," he added, thanking Christine Lubrano Dyer, the Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations at WWE.

Krumholtz was recruited to imitated McIntyre during The Dirt Sheet segment of the show, with retired professional wrestler Duane "Gillberg" Gill portraying wrestler Bill Goldberg.

McIntyre is currently recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive earlier in the month, according to WWE.

Gillberg and Krumholtz's segment aired ahead of McIntyre and Goldberg's upcoming title match in the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

The Miz, who co-hosts the segment with John Morrison, asked Krumholtz' McIntyre, "Drew, do you have anything to say to Bill?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm gonna kick your a— back to 1998, and then I'm going to go home and eat some haggis," Krumholtz said in character.

The actor first played Bernard in the 1994 Christmas film and reprised the role in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 opposite Tim Allen.

He's also acted in Super Bad, A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, The Newsroom, The Good Wife, The Deuce and The Plot Against America.