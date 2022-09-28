Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'

The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14

Published on September 28, 2022 12:30 PM

A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home.

PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David Zaldivar, Moses Ingram, K. Todd Freeman, Danny Burstein, Jin Ha, Joel de la Fuente, Joshua Leonard, Cory Michael Smith and Ato Blankson-Wood.

The story encompasses the lives of 24 unique characters during the spring and summer of 2020 — meaning they're navigating isolation in lockdowns, the Black Lives Matter movement, the 2020 Election and more.

The Same Storm trailer
Juno Films

The Same Storm — which had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival last year — "explores the necessity of human connection, family, love and the ability to find empathy during a fraught, untenable time," per an official synopsis.

"We are not all in the same boat," a message reads onscreen at the end of the trailer. "We are all in the same storm."

The Same Storm trailer
Juno Films

Writer/director Peter Hedges, who previously wrote 1993's What's Eating Gilbert Grape and directed 2018's Ben Is Back, told Deadline last September about working with so many stars while the world was shut down due to the pandemic.

"It almost felt like, it's a terrible metaphor, but like race horses who haven't gotten to run for a while and so you know in some sense you just open the gate and off they went," he said at the time. "I was so moved to a person from what they brought, and one of the shocking things that of course you realize, and you may forget when you're watching the movie, is they may be in a deep emotional moment or a really kind of surprising human moment and then you realize they're holding their own camera, you know what I mean?"

The Same Storm is in select theaters Oct. 14.

