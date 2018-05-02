Sandra Bullock's Stalker Dies of Self-Inflicted Injuries After Police Standoff

A man convicted of stalking Sandra Bullock has killed himself after a police standoff.
While the Los Angeles Police Department would not release the man’s name, a spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that officers arrived at an address matching that of Joshua James Corbett early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the home in regards to a possible parole violation.
After officers arrived at Corbett’s residence, “the suspect barricaded himself inside” the home, a spokesperson said, adding that “SWAT was on scene due to suspect’s threat of violence towards police.”
Following a standoff, he died of a self-inflicted injury. Police would not confirm the nature of the injury but noted it was not a gunshot wound.
Last May, Corbett, 42, was sentenced to five years of probation for stalking Bullock and breaking into her home in 2014, according to the Los Angeles Times. He pleaded no contest to one felony count each of stalking and first-degree residential burglary, the outlet reported.
The break-in occurred after Spike TV Guys’ Choice Awards, PEOPLE reported at the time. “An intruder was arrested on [her] property this morning,” Bullock’s rep confirmed. “She is unharmed and is fine.”
In addition to receiving probation, Corbett was issued a 10-year protective order and was required to seek continued treatment at a mental health facility.