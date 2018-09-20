Sandra Bullock's WWII Veteran Dad John W. Bullock Dies at 93 as Star's Boyfriend Pays Tribute

Sandra Bullock‘s dad John W. Bullock died on Tuesday at 93.

While Bullock, 54, has yet to address his death publicly, her photographer boyfriend Bryan Randall, 52, posted a sweet tribute to John on his private Instagram.

Alongside a touching black-and-white shot of the late Army veteran smiling and holding a sign that says “no bulls— allowed,” Randall announced John “left the building” on Tuesday “surrounded by family and friends.”

“As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice. PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!” Randall added.

John’s death comes 18 years after the actress’ mom Helga died in 2000 at 58. He served in World War II and continued working for the United States Army after completing his service.

Bullock’s parents met while John, who was in charge of U.S. Army’s Military Postal Service in Europe, was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany. Though they married in Germany, the couple then moved to Virginia where John started working as a contractor for the Pentagon.

The family, along with Bullock’s younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, later moved back to Germany and nearby Austria where Bullock was raised for 12 years.

In 2010, Bullock opened up about her upbringing with John and Helga to PEOPLE, while discussing the adoption of her son Louis. (Bullock also adopted daughter Laila in 2015.)

“We were raised that we are all the same. No one greater, smarter, more powerful. We are all equal,” Bullock said. “I would love for Louis to know that. He has a big, beautiful, diverse family. As long as he knows he is loved and protected and given the opportunity to touch and see everything, then I will have done my job as a mama.”