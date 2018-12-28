Sandra Bullock Dubbed 'That Lady from Bird Box' by Fans Who Just Discovered Who She Was

Since before Christmas, Sandra Bullock‘s Netflix film Bird Box has been a trending topic on Twitter.

However, the conversation has since shifted from the movie’s chilling plot to one fan’s inability to give Bullock, 54, the proper recognition she deserves.

“The lady from bird box looks like MJ,” one user tweeted on Tuesday alongside a split of Michael Jackson and Bullock from the flick, which was released on Dec. 13.

Fans were quick to slam the user, considering Bullock has been acting since 1989.

“Kids are calling Sandra Bullock ‘that lady from Birdbox’… you damn uncultured swines I swear,” one fan wrote in response.

“Y’all better stop talking s— on ‘that lady from Bird Box’ and learn her name. Sandra Bullock is THE actress from her generation and there is nothing you can say to prove me wrong smh,” another user tweeted.

“That ‘lady from Bird Box,’ is Sandra Bullock and has more talent and money than you will ever have,” a different fan fired back.

“Sandra bullock has BEEN that lady pls let’s not reduce her to that lady from bird box :(,” another fan said.

“Sandra Bullock is most definitely not just ‘that lady from bird box’ she is way more than that,” another fan said coming to Bullock’s defense.

In addition to Bullock’s role as Malorie in Bird Box — a woman who embarks on a dangerous journey through the woods with her children five years after a mysterious force decimates the population — Bullock has acted in dozens of films and landed most of Hollywood’s top awards.

In 2010, Bullock won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side.

She also received a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the same role.

Bullock has also won 10 People’s Choice Awards including Favorite Movie Actress for The Proposal as well as Favorite Motion Picture Actress for While You Were Sleeping in 1996.

Bullock also captured the hearts of Americans with the Miss Congeniality franchise, released in 2000, as well as being a proud mom of her two children Louis Bardo and Laila.

“Imagine the audacity of being so oblivious as to call Sandra Bullock (ACADEMY AWARD WINNER) ‘That lady from Bird Box— the Netflix Original’ get cultured people,” another fan added.

The release of Bird Box comes on the heels of Bullock’s film Ocean’s 8, which hit theaters in June.